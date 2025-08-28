Trulioo document verification to secure KYC for WEX fuel card customers in Europe

Trulioo has announced a partnership with WEX, a global payment processing and fleet management company based in Portland, Maine. A release from the biometrics and identity firm, which is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, says it will provide global document verification to secure KYC processes and compliance for WEX’s European fuel card customers.

Trulioo’s document verification product uses biometrics and a proprietary machine learning algorithm trained on more than 25 million global images. It analyzes over 200 biometric markers to detect forgeries, deepfakes and injection attacks, boasting iBeta Level 2 compliance and a 100 percent fraud catch rate.

WEX, which provides payment processing for corporate payments and employee benefits as well as fleet and fuel card services, landed on Trulioo after staging a competitive evaluation of best-in-class identity verification providers. It cites Trulioo’s collaborative approach and superior user experience as primary reasons for selecting it for its identity document verification. Per the release, the firm’s guided document capture and post-capture feedback features were also key differentiators.

“Our partnership with WEX reflects a shared commitment to faster, safer and smarter customer experiences,” says Vicky Bindra, Trulioo CEO. “Across regulated industries, businesses are looking to balance smooth digital experiences with the highest standards of security and compliance. Trulioo makes this possible with intelligent, automated identity verification at a global scale. We’re proud to support WEX in continuing to enhance onboarding, mitigate fraud and build lasting trust with their customers.”

William Fitzgerald, VP of fraud and financial crimes at WEX, says that “by replacing manual, time-consuming processes with intelligent verification, we’re helping to reduce fraud risk, streamline onboarding and create a seamless digital experience for our customers. Trulioo is the ideal partner as we evolve our fuel card offerings across Europe and beyond.”

