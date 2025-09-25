FB pixel

Australia’s age law for social media gets warm reception at UN Assembly

Greek prime minister, head of EU express support for digital majority age
| Joel R. McConvey
Australia’s age law for social media gets warm reception at UN Assembly
 

Australia made the case for its age check legislation to the UN General Assembly this week, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese calling it “a crucial step in the right direction.”

Leaders from Europe showed enthusiasm for Australia’s model. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis joined Albanese in pushing for tighter restrictions on tech for kids; Greece has already introduced a ban on mobile phones in schools and launched a parco.gov.grper the Greek City Times, “a digital platform that verifies users’ ages and gives parents access to parental control tools when buying their child’s first phone.”

In his speech to the Assembly, Kyriakos says Greece is “ready to move one step further and to seriously consider a ban for social media usage, a digital majority age” modeled on Australia’s.  “I’ve asked my team to work very closely with your team to see how we can actually make this work,” he says.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyden has also expressed fresh support for a so-called digital majority age for access to social media.

“This is a bold decision that you have taken and it’s an example of what determined countries can do,” von der Leyden says of Australia’s project, in comments at a UN event on protecting children online. “Since the announcement of Australia’s landmark minimum age law, I’ve been watching very closely and I’ve been inspired by Australia’s example.”

“You’e the first to give this a try. And when your loud critics tell you, I guess this won’t work, that can’t be done, the tech genie cannot be put back in the bottle, et cetera, you are persistent. We in Europe are watching and will be learning from you as you implement your world first and world leading social media ban.”

“Many member states believe the time has come for a digital majority age for access to social media. I must tell you as a mother of seven children, and grandmother of five, I share their view.”

