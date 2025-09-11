FB pixel

EU looks to Australia in considering age restrictions on social media

Von der Leyen says it’s time for Europe to take ‘next steps’ in regulation 
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News
EU looks to Australia in considering age restrictions on social media
 

Europe could soon follow Australia in restricting kids under 16 from creating social media accounts. In her annual speech to European Parliament this week, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says she is watching the implementation of Australia’s age verification policy closely, and considering next steps for the EU.

“We will approach this carefully and listen to everyone,” says von der Leyen. “And in all this work we will be guided by the need to empower parents and build a safer Europe for our children.”

Her speech gets personal on the issue of online safety, and points a finger directly at “the tsunami of Big Tech flooding family homes.”

“As a mother of seven, and a grandmother of four, I feel the anxiety of parents who are doing their best to keep their children safe. These parents worry that when their children pick up a phone they could be exposed to the wide-ranging dangers, simply with a scroll. Online bullying. Adult content. Promoting self-harm. And algorithms that prey on children’s vulnerabilities with the explicit purpose of creating addictions.”

“Just as in my days – we as a society – taught our children that they could not smoke, drink and watch adult content until a certain age, I believe it is time we consider doing the same for social media.”

Having made laws for porn, regulators turn attention to social

Globally, policymakers are leaning into stiffer regulations on social media platforms. French President Emmanuel Macron has already stated his intention to restrict social platforms to users 15 and older. Governments in Denmark, Spain and the Netherlands have called for tighter restrictions. The idea has also been floated in the UK, and newly minted UK Technology Secretary Liz Kendall may look to restart the discussion as she takes the helm.

Australia, meanwhile, is carrying the torch on age verification for social media, having recently set out conditions for such restrictions. The eSafety Commissioner has framed it as a delay rather than a ban, and stressed that the government will not penalize underage users who gain access to restricted platforms, or their legal guardians. Rather, the platforms themselves must take “reasonable steps” to maintain the age restriction – and could face fines for noncompliance.

Having also recently wrapped up its Age Assurance Technology Trial, Australia has laid the groundwork on legislating age assurance for social media. The EU has stated its intention to follow. One assumes the coffeemakers are about to go into overdrive at the NetChoice Litigation Center, as the legal lobby for Big Tech stares down a busy 2026.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Aware adds active PAD precision with new biometric liveness detection capability

A new biometric liveness detection has been unveiled by Aware that combines the speed of passive liveness checks and the…

 

Over 3.5M enroll as continuous biometric voter registration begins in Nigeria

Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced that more than 3.5 million citizens have enrolled on the electoral register…

 

Cameroon signals urgency on biometric voter ID collection as presidential vote nears

Calls are multiplying from officials of Cameroon’s elections management agency (ELECAM) across the country for registered voters to take possession…

 

Syrian NGO looks to digital identity infrastructure to rebuild post-Assad

Syria was held under the oppressive rule of its former dictator for 14 long years. Its people suffered human rights…

 

New UK tech secretary takes over major online safety initiatives

In the midst of implementing a controversial new law and navigating a major diplomatic assault from the U.S., the UK…

 

Synolo introduces contact fingerprint top for contactless biometric scanner

Synolo Biometrics is launching a new aperture, or top attachment, with a prism for its portable platen-free fingerprint biometric scanner…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events