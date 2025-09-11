Aware adds active PAD precision with new biometric liveness detection capability

A new biometric liveness detection has been unveiled by Aware that combines the speed of passive liveness checks and the precision of active processes with a seamless user experience, according to the company announcement.

The new Intelligent Liveness capability can cut error rates and false negatives by 50 percent, Aware says, while reducing the time a liveness detection capture takes from three or four seconds to under one. It also enables organizations to respond and adapt to emerging spoofing techniques, with research and development timeless compressed from most of a year to only weeks.

Aware says its new liveness capability blocks sophisticated fraud attempts before it leads to losses with real-time detection. It contributes to regulatory compliance and increases efficiency for faster user onboarding. And Intelligent Liveness is also supported with regular updates to stay ahead of new threats.

CTO Dr. Mohamed Lazzouni calls the launch “a paradigm shift in biometric security.”

“By unifying the best of passive and active liveness detection through advanced machine learning, we’ve created a solution that’s designed to be retrained quickly in response to new spoofing techniques while staying invisible to the user,” he says.

“The future of identity is about balance – balancing trust and usability, speed and security, compliance and customer experience. Intelligent Liveness is a strategic response to where the industry is going: toward low-friction, high-confidence verification that keeps pace with digital transformation,” says Ajay Amlani, CEO, Aware. “At Aware, we’re not just anticipating these shifts, we’re shaping them. This launch reflects our commitment to delivering configurable, future-ready solutions that empower our customers’ confidence to make mission-critical decisions when milliseconds matter.”

Aware has offered passive liveness detection for face biometrics for years, in the form of its Knomi software. It has been adopted for a range of applications from KYC checks for onboarding customers to bank accounts to remote proctoring to prevent academic cheating in online courses.

The new technology was announced this week at Identity Week America 2025 in Washington, D.C.

Aware is included in the “2025 Face Liveness Market Report and Buyer’s Guide” from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence as one of the pioneers of biometric liveness detection.

