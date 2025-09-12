IriTech expands biometric portfolio with peripheral, access control hardware

IriTech is coming out with new biometric hardware: An iris capture device designed for mobile use on smartphones, tablets and other devices, and a dual iris and facial recognition module for access control.

The U.S.-based iris recognition company says that it created the IriAegis-26T Pro iris capture device for biometric identity verification on the go. IriTech predicts it will be used in mobile identity systems, border security programs and enterprise authentication platforms.

“With the IriAegis-26T Pro, we are proud to deliver a powerful and adaptable iris capture solution that meets the growing demands of today’s mobile identity ecosystems,” says IriTech CEO Daehoon Kim.

It’s powered by a SigmaStar chip, allowing high-speed dual-iris capturing in less than two seconds and can resist spoofing and other fraud attempts, the company adds in its release.

The second device, called IriAegis-FI25, offers dual iris and facial recognition that can be used to secure critical infrastructure. The module is designed for access control and kiosk systems and operates at 40 to 80 centimeters (15.7 to 31.4 inches). The hardware comes with an intelligent tilt mechanism, which means it automatically adjusts to different heights.

“Its speed, adaptability, and user-centered design make it the ideal solution for organizations that demand both high security and seamless usability,” says Kim.

The device boasts ultra-fast acquisition of iris images in less than a second. It includes simultaneous binocular and arbitrary monocular iris recognition and visible-light facial capture, while matching can be set to both 1:1 authentication and 1:N identification. The software includes protections against spoofing and presentation attacks, as well as high-definition infrared cameras and fill lights for consistent performance.

In July, IriTech also introduced its IriAegis-BK binocular iris scanner designed for high-throughput biometric enrollment and verification. The device targets organizations in national ID, border control, voter registration, and other large-scale identity programs.

Article Topics

biometrics | face biometrics | facial recognition | iris biometrics | iris recognition | IriTech