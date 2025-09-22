FB pixel

MOTER to leverage NEC facial recognition for next-gen insurance claims

| Lu-Hai Liang
NEC and U.S.-based MOTER Technologies have announced a capital alliance to drive insurance services as transportation enters a new era.

The partnership plans to enhance MOTER’s insurance services by integrating NEC’s facial recognition technology with vital sign estimation technology. These will be added to MOTER’s risk analysis platform, offering more personalized insurance experiences.

The facial recognition product, which can take vital signs from individuals just by scanning their faces, received the CES 2024 Innovation Award in Artificial Intelligence. It estimates pulse rate, oxygen level and respiratory rate from the face within just 10 seconds.

The alliance will merge NEC’s technologies, which includes artificial intelligence, video analytics, and biometric authentication, with MOTER’s experience in real-time vehicle data and insurance products for the U.S. market. Together, the companies aim to create a safer and more seamless mobility ecosystem for stakeholders worldwide, they say.

Naohisa Matsuda, General Manager of the Global Innovation Business Unit at NEC, said the corporation is pursuing “diverse co-creation” with startups around the world. Kenji Fujii, founder and CEO of MOTER, said: “It is a great honor to enter into a capital alliance with the NEC Group, which possesses world-class innovative digital technologies in a wide range of fields, including AI and facial recognition.”

A key initiative under the collaboration is the development of claims handling powered by a multimodal AI agent. By combining NEC’s Vision-LLM and video recognition capabilities with MOTER’s telematics knowhow, the system will analyze data from dashcams and other in-vehicle devices to automatically assess incidents.

This includes interpreting vehicle movements, collision dynamics, and driver behavior. This will enable insurers and transport providers to respond faster and more efficiently to accidents, the companies claim.

Electric vehicles, known commonly as EVs, autonomous vehicles and connected vehicles in the sharing economy are fuelling a generational shift in transport. With this in mind, the partnership seeks to address growingly complex operational risks with digital solutions. MOTER is the U.S.-based subsidiary of Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd.

