FB pixel

Unico adds OwnID’s passkey business to its portfolio, enters US market

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
Unico adds OwnID’s passkey business to its portfolio, enters US market
 

Unico has acquired the passkey business from OwnID, which offers decentralized passwordless authentication. The move is a step in Unico’s ambition to become a leading identity network and marks its formal entry into the U.S. market.

With the acquisition Unico will offer a fuller suite of identity solutions, combining its proprietary platforms of IDCloud, for secure verification, and IDPay, for online purchase validation, with OwnID’s passkey technology.

“We are very confident in incorporating OwnID’s top-notch technical team and opening our first hub in the ‘startup nation’ — Israel,” says Diego Martins, founder and CEO of Unico. OwnID is headquartered in San Francisco with research and development operations in Tel Aviv, Israel, and adds a technical team and authentication technology to Unico’s growing portfolio.

The integration aims to eliminate password vulnerabilities and streamline digital identity usage across industries including banking, fintech, retail, travel and insurance.

Unico’s expansion into the U.S. also brings high-profile clients into its fold, including the International Olympic Committee, Bayer, Carrefour, Michael Kors, Nestlé and the NFL. The company’s boosted capabilities will help protect against emerging threats such as deepfakes and injection attacks.

Over its 18-year history, Unico has completed nine strategic acquisitions, including Trully and Oz Forensics in 2024. Martins confirmed the company is actively exploring further opportunities in Asia, with a focus on Indonesia and Singapore, as well as Nigeria, as part of its global growth strategy and continued investment in proprietary technologies.

“We are excited to add OwnID’s talent to our team, as well as its technology to our ecosystem and to Unico’s well-known network effect,” says Marcelo Zanelatto, Head of Mergers and Acquisitions at Unico. “With this, we are creating a new global authentication standard.”

Co-founder and president at OwnID, Rooly Eliezerov, who will also join Unico’s team, commented: “OwnID’s mission is to empower businesses by providing their customers with a simple and secure passwordless experience.”

“By joining Unico, we are taking this purpose to a new level, adding identity verification and resilient security layers against the latest and most sophisticated attacks on the market,” he continued. “We are also very excited about the opportunity to scale our technology to hundreds of millions of people.”

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Arizona age check law gives parents right to sue noncompliant sites $10K per day

As of this coming Friday, age assurance for access to porn sites is required by law in Arizona. The state’s…

 

Palantir, ICE, and the quiet expansion of a biometric dragnet

The collection and analysis of personal data have long been central to the operations of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement…

 

ID4Africa 2026 AGM to explore digital ID in light of digital public ecosystems

Identity for Development (ID4D) movement, ID4Africa, has unveiled the theme of its 2026 Annual General Meeting (AGM) with a focus…

 

Travelers leaning into biometric travel, omnichannel approach holds appeal

The travel industry should learn from the omnichannel approach of ecommerce and take advantage of travelers’ readiness to use biometrics….

 

Civitas ID for displaced populations launches at UN General Assembly

Civitas ID, a digital identity platform developed for displaced populations, has launched. The announcement was made during the 80th session…

 

Clearview developing spoof detection for AI-generated, manipulated faces

Clearview AI is in the process of developing software to detect face generated or manipulated with AI, as the company…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events