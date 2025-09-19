FB pixel

Veridas puts biometric ticketing on road to FIFA World Cup in Chile qualifier

Deployment at Estadio Nacional has seen 5000 fan sign-ups so far
Biometric entry has made it to the World Cup qualifiers. A blog from Veridas says the identity firm’s collaboration with Puntoticket and Bica enabled more than 2000 fans to enter a recent match between Chile and Uruguay using their face as a ticket.

The system deployed at Estadio Nacional outside Santiago validated identity, ticket and registration in the ANFP’s National Fan Registry in about one second per person, says Veridas – no turnstiles required. In fact, the installation operated on just six mobile devices, demonstrating what can be done with easily available hardware.

As many as 5000 fans signed up for facial ticketing at subsequent matches at the stadium. Veridas has set a goal of scaling to accommodate 15000 fans with some 150 mobile devices.

“What we tested in Chile shows that modern biometrics is no longer the future, it’s the present,” says Eduardo Artolazabal, identity expert at Veridas. “Validating identity and access in one second, without turnstiles or expensive infrastructure, opens a new era in managing large-scale events, from World Cup qualifiers to the world’s biggest shows.”

App for Morocco AFCON tourney combines fan access with e-visas

Biometric ticketing is also coming to Morocco. The Total Energies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament is adopting the Yalla app, designed to be the single entry point for fans.

According to the event website, “every ticket holder will have to register for a Fan ID through the app, enabling seamless stadium and fan zone access.” Registration is mandatory for entry to matches.

The app centralizes ticketing, fan registration and – for international visitors subject to visa requirements – a dedicated electronic visa application to streamline paperwork. According to Visa News, the system is modeled on those deployed at previous World Cup events.

“Beyond administrative services, Yalla is designed as a digital hub for fans: real-time notifications, exclusive content, simplified access to official venues, and enhanced security through stricter identity checks,” says the piece. “CAF and the Local Organizing Committee are banking on a connected, secure fan experience in line with the global trend of digital-first sporting events.”

