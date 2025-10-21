Aurigin.ai integration to boost audio analysis for deepfake detection collaboration

Aurigin.ai has announced an integration with the Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU) at India’s Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA), aimed at strengthening biometric verification against the growing problem of AI-generated and manipulated audio content.

A blog post says that integrating Aurigin.ai’s audio deepfake detection engine into its verification workflow enhances the DAU’s multi-layered approach, which combines machine learning and human analysis. The partnership will improve speed and reliability of real-time detection, address scale with automation to increase throughput without sacrificing analytical depth, and reinforce conclusions through probabilistic scoring and transparent evidence.

Swiss-based Aurigin.ai says its audio deepfake detection model, nicknamed Apollo, has a latency of less than 50 milliseconds and delivers a 97.7 percent accuracy. As profiled in the 2025 Deepfake Detection Market Report and Buyers Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence, the system requires only 3 seconds of audio, and works across 40 languages.

It aims for a future-proof approach that combines multiple layers including deceptive content analysis, source identifiers, voice clustering, voiceprint matching, watermarks and style fingerprinting.

Pamposh Raina, a New Delhi-based journalist who serves as head of the DAU, says that “audio verification has been especially challenging given that there are no visual markers of manipulation.” She calls AI-based audio deepfake detection software an essential tool for journalists, investigators and policymakers faced with an influx of synthetic audio content, often spreading misinformation or disinformation.

The Misinformation Combat Alliance is a nonprofit association of companies, set up in 2022 by Bharat Gupta, CEO of Jagran New Media. According to its website, its DAU currently includes 11 fact checking organizations, six detection and forensics partners and one technical and research partner (Tattle). It is supported by Meta.

