Coppernic acquires IDV, biometric hardware supplier Fovea, expands market presence

Coppernic is significantly expanding its market presence in identity verification and biometric technology with the acquisition of forensics and security hardware provider Fovea France.

Fovea France is an official distributor for leading hardware providers for law enforcement, video surveillance, fraud detection and security applications. The company has a license to distribute Regula’s products in France, as well as those from facial recognition provider VisionMetric.

Coppernic President Kevin Lecuivre says the acquisition will create synergy in his company’s existing markets and open new opportunities in adjacent ones.

“The Fovea portfolio offers an interesting number of opportunities,” explains Marc Piepers, Coppernic managing director and CTO. “Products such as Regula’s document readers and identity verification software are well known within our current Human Credential Management business. More and more companies are now verifying identity documents for visitors and temporary workers. Beyond that, the more specialized forensic equipment leads to completely new applications. There is a good fit and consistency in the market focus areas such as Law Enforcement, Border Control, Security Forces, KYC, and so on.”

Regula CTO Ihar Kliashchou welcomed the change in his company’s continuing partnership with Fovea.

“With decades of expertise in forensic hardware and IDV software, Regula provides trusted technology for secure and reliable identity verification,” he says. “By combining this with Coppernic’s strong market presence and technical know-how, we look forward to delivering Regula solutions to even more organizations across France.”

The terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Coppernic announced a partnership with smartphone-maker HMD to work on a mobile device for enterprise access control in September.

