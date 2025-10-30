GET Group showcases mDL for Utah, universal verifier integrated with HID readers

The Utah mobile driver’s license, which is provided by GET Group, took center stage at the recent State Endorsed Digital Identity (SEDI) Summit, and it brought a partner: GET Group’s universal verifier product integrated with readers from HID.

SEDI and mDL are Utah’s two complementary digital ID initiatives, overseen, respectively, by the Utah Department of Government Operations and the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Driver License Division (DLD).

GET Group’s verifier uses native device biometrics like fingerprint scans or face matching to confirm user identity and validate mDLs. A release says the product embodies SEDI’s core principles in delivering secure, standards-based digital credentials that give people more control over data privacy while maintaining interoperability.

HID’s smart readers enable secure authentication across multiple channels.

Mikaël Dubreucq, division director and head of digital ID at GET Group, speaks of the transformative potential of Utah’s mDL and state endorsed digital ID. “This is not just a digital copy of an ID,” he says. “It is infrastructure that unlocks services, strengthens trust, and drives digital growth. We are working hand-in-hand with U.S. states to build the services and use cases that will boost mDL adoption and the digital economy for decades to come.”

Utah Chief Privacy Officer Christopher Bramwell says the state’s demo with GET marks “the first backward-compatible proof of a SEDI-compliant wallet and credential – one that seamlessly works with existing mDoc standards while advancing toward the higher bar of SEDI requirements.”

“By collaborating with partners like GET, Utah is demonstrating how states and industry can jointly advance the entire digital identity ecosystem toward open, privacy-protective, and interoperable solutions that empower individuals and protect constitutional rights.”

Likewise, HID Global OEM Sales Manager for Biometric Identity Technologies Jean-Baptiste Milan says “demonstrating real-world mDL interoperability is a milestone in our mission to enable trusted identity experiences that empower governments, businesses, and citizens alike.”

Utah’s opt-in SEDI initiative was mandated with the passage of SB 260 earlier this year. It is a unique approach that “endorses” identity instead of bestowing it, recognizing that identity is inherent. It also builds in privacy stipulations aligned with the principles of self-sovereign identity (SSI).

