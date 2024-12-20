Regulatory ecosystem for digital identity will be built on collaboration

As regional digital identity networks and their regulations become more complex, the need for collaboration between industry bodies is pressing – notably in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, which faces different challenges than Europe.

DIACC, Facetec partner to address privacy concerns with secure digital ID

The Digital ID and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) has partnered with Spanish biometric identity verification and authentication firm Facephi to “advance trusted identity and verification in the global digital economy,” according to a news release.

The DIACC is committed to developing a Canadian digital ID and authentication framework. Its Canadian Digital Identity Research 2022 report shows that 72 percent of Canadians are interested in learning more about digital identity, while 71 percent view collaboration between the government and private companies as crucial.

Yet with data privacy remaining a public concern, Facephi and the DIACC seek to address that with tools that prioritize a users’ autonomy and control of their data.

“Reliable digital identity is the foundation of the global digital economy, enabling secure and scalable access to essential services anywhere,” says Javier Mira, CEO of Facephi. “As part of DIACC, we will work to create this framework of trust.”

APDI aims to connect region on digital ID, complement EU regulations

The Asia Pacific Digital Identity Consortium (APDI) is now official. A release says the region’s first international organization dedicated to cross-border digital identity recently hosted its inauguration in Hakone, Japan.

APDI was founded by member companies DNP (Japan) and Turing Space (Taiwan). Core members include Singapore’s Accredify, South Korea’s LORDSYSTEM, and Myanmar’s ZADA Solutions. But the organization hopes to onboard representatives from all countries in the region in 2025, and field tests are active in all 36 APAC countries.

The goal in forming APDI is to “foster a secure and trustworthy digital ecosystem, positioning itself as a counterpart to the European Union’s European Digital Identity (EUDI) Regulation.” While the EU’s digital ID law provides regulatory clarity across the region, the Asia-Pacific region “faces unique challenges, including cultural and linguistic diversity, fragmented systems, and uneven digital infrastructure.”

The inauguration saw members establish a roadmap for addressing these challenges by “enhancing regulatory alignment among countries, fostering technical cooperation, inviting governments to serve as advisors, and fostering dialogue with digital identity-related organizations.”

