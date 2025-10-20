ID.me expands reach of digital identity wallet for healthcare management

U.S. patient access and healthcare records management provider Flexpa has signed on to use ID.me’s digital identity wallet to give Americans an interoperable way to securely and easily access and share their medical records.

Patients perform identity verification with ID.me to receive their trusted credential, which they can then use to sign in wherever ID.me is accepted. The company says its reusable, privacy-preserving credential makes access easier and raises pass rates for legitimate users while reducing process abandonment and fraud.

Flexpa’s platform connects to any patient access network through the TEFCA framework, according to the announcement. The company provides patient consent management and credentials including smart cards and QR codes to streamline healthcare workflows. Data provided by Flexpa is formatted according to Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR) standard.

“Trust is the foundation of interoperability,” says Blake Hall, founder and CEO of ID.me. “Patients, providers, practice administrators, and payers all need confidence that health data is being accessed by the right person. By pairing ID.me’s digital identity network with Flexpa’s APIs, we’re creating a secure and seamless way for patients to take control of their records while protecting everyone against the surge of AI-driven fraud.”

For ID.me, the deal continues a steady push into the healthcare sector that also includes participation in an interoperability initiative from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). The partners say they will align their joint solution with the Interoperability Framework CMS is expected to launch later this year.

There are already 154 million people with the ID.me digital identity wallet, and 78 million of them are verified to the NIST AAL2/IAL2 standards used by the federal government for secure user authentication.

Some of those users joined through the Department of Veterans Affairs’ adoption of ID.me (or Login.gov) last year for access to benefits and healthcare services. ID.me also powers identity verification and consent processes for OtisHealth, another app for access to medical records, in a 2024 deal that marked the first connection between a digital credential service provider and the TEFCA framework.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital wallets | healthcare | ID.me | identity verification | medical records | patient identification | patient records