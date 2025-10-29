Incode, Prove unveil identity layers to secure AI agent transactions

As AI agents begin to act independently across digital platforms, the need for secure, verifiable identities is becoming urgent. Incode and Prove have each launched solutions — Agentic Identity and Verified Agent — that aim to establish trust and accountability in this emerging agentic ecosystem. Payment giants Visa and Mastercard have introduced separate frameworks to support a boom in agentic commerce. ID verification firm Vouched believes AI agents are already perusing websites and has introduced a free KYA tool to prove it.

Incode Technologies has unveiled Agentic Identity, a new framework designed to authenticate and secure AI agents as autonomous computing reshapes digital interactions. Agentic Identity introduces a novel method for verifying AI agents by assigning them persistent digital identities.

This enables consistent recognition across platforms and allows organizations and individuals to trust, audit, and control interactions with autonomous systems. These can be customer service bots, financial advisors, or digital assistants. The framework draws on Incode’s expertise in biometric and cryptographic technologies to ensure that AI agents operate securely and transparently.

“We are seeing AI-generated agents that convincingly mimic human behavior, using deepfakes and social engineering to attack at a scale and speed no human can match,” says Ricardo Amper, CEO and founder of Incode. “The industry urgently needs a way to verify and monitor these agents, and we are racing to close that gap before it leads to the next major breach.”

As autonomous AI agents begin to make decisions, conduct transactions and interact with users independently, robust identity verification becomes critical. Agentic Identity addresses this need by enabling traceability, consent management and compliance with regulatory standards, according to Incode.

The company binds Ai agents to the biometrics of human owners and then issues a secure cryptographic identity token that defines the agent’s authorizations. The software also monitors agent behavior patterns to identify anomalies that can indicate they are compromised to trigger automated responses or human intervention.

Incode envisions Agentic Identity as a foundational layer for the future of autonomous computing, where humans and machines collaborate seamlessly. The company is inviting partners across industries to explore integrations that enhance trust and accountability in AI-driven environments, with pilot programs beginning Q4 2025.

Prove launches Verified Agent to secure $1.7T agentic commerce market

Prove has launched Prove Verified Agent, a new identity and trust solution tailored to the emerging $1.7 trillion agentic commerce economy.

Prove Verified Agent binds verified identity, intent, payment credentials and consent into a single, auditable transaction unit. Auditability is an important aspect of agentic chains, as Delme Herbert, technical product manager at Strata Identity, explained in a recent guest post for Biometric Update.

The system creates a persistent chain of custody for every autonomous interaction, ensuring that agents are authorized and accountable. This is an evolution from traditional four-party payment models, which were not designed to accommodate non-human actors, Prove says.

“The vision and benefits of agentic commerce cannot be realized without trust,” says Prove CEO Rodger Desai. “Our platform is purpose-built for a future where bots act on our behalf, with identity that is native to every transaction and built on frontier identity principles.”

The software builds on Prove’s Identity Graph and introduces several capabilities. It issues signed digital credentials to authorized agents, provisions identity-bound tokens for secure payments, and enforces session-level consent limits. Every transaction is co-signed by both user and merchant keys, creating a cryptographic audit trail for dispute resolution and regulatory compliance.

Additionally, Prove Verified Agent includes a shared trust registry that filters unverified automation and ensures that only trusted agents can act within the network. The system launches with support for AP2 and is designed to be protocol-agnostic, allowing future interoperability across agentic standards.

Industry leaders have echoed the urgency of building infrastructure for agentic commerce. Craig Vosburg, Chief Services Officer at Mastercard, noted, “Payments must be native to the agentic experience.” Vouched CEO Peter Horadan spoke with Biometric Update on agentic AI, its value and its future in a September podcast episode, saying it will lead up a shakeup in cybersecurity and ecommerce.

