MTX Group acquires VerifyID.ai to strengthen digital identity capabilities for public sector

| Lu-Hai Liang
Technology consulting firm MTX Group has acquired VerifyID.ai, an AI-driven digital identity verification platform tailored for public sector applications.

It expands MTX’s capabilities in AI and cybersecurity and bolsters its position in the trusted digital identity space. VerifyID.ai offers an adaptable identity verification solution that leverages facial and ID recognition, deepfake and spoof detection, and decentralized identity technologies.

The platform is designed to help governments and organizations verify identities with greater accuracy and efficiency, according to the company, while enabling individuals to retain control over their personal data.

“This acquisition marks another strategic step in our mission to help governments and enterprises modernize with trust and transparency,” says Das Nobel, founder and CEO of MTX Group.

“Identity is central to every digital interaction. VerifyID.ai’s advanced AI and decentralized architecture will allow us to reimagine how public sector agencies verify and protect identities — securely, ethically, and at scale.”

The technology supports passwordless authentication, reusable digital IDs, and multi-factor verification. It incorporates AI-based liveness detection, document integrity checks, and fraud prevention measures aligned with NIST 800-63A standards. Deployment options include Software as a Service (SaaS), managed services, and enterprise-hosted models.

“This is an exciting opportunity to bring VerifyID.ai’s innovations to a broader scale through MTX’s global reach,” says Girish Chhugani, founder of VerifyID.ai and MTX Group Chief Business Officer.

“Together, we will accelerate the evolution of secure, AI-driven identity verification that enhances trust and accessibility across government systems.”

MTX Group’s acquisition of VerifyID.ai tracks the growth in demand for scalable, privacy-conscious identity solutions in government and civic services. The integration is expected to accelerate innovation across MTX’s digital transformation initiatives and enhance its offerings in secure citizen engagement.

