New benchmarking tool shows passkeys boost conversion success by 30%

The FIDO Alliance, in collaboration with digital identity consultancy Liminal, has unveiled the Passkey Index — a new benchmarking tool that tracks the adoption, performance and impact of passkey authentication across leading online services.

Launched alongside Liminal’s Passkey Adoption Study 2025, the Index offers the most comprehensive view to date of how passkeys are reshaping digital authentication. “The data in the Passkey Index marks the first time we have been able to measure the actual utilization and performance of passkeys,” says Andrew Shikiar, CEO of the FIDO Alliance.

“The FIDO Alliance intends to grow this program over time as a benefit to service providers within our membership, a guideline for newer implementers and an industry benchmark to track ongoing growth of passkey utilization over time.”

Drawing on data from major service providers including Amazon, Google, Microsoft, NTT DOCOMO, PayPal, TikTok and Target, the Passkey Index shows that 93 percent of user accounts across participating companies are now eligible for passkey sign-ins. Of those, 36 percent have enrolled a passkey, and 26 percent of all sign-ins are currently completed using passkeys.

The business benefits are striking. Passkey sign-ins average just 8.5 seconds, which is 73 percent faster than traditional methods such as email verification or SMS codes that take over 30 seconds. They also enjoy a 93 percent success rate, compared to 63 percent for legacy approaches, resulting in fewer failed login attempts and smoother user experiences. Companies reported an 81 percent reduction in login-related help desk incidents, freeing up IT resources for higher-value tasks.

Liminal’s companion study, based on a survey of 200 IT professionals, reinforces the Index’s findings. Nearly two-thirds (63 percent) of respondents ranked passkeys as their top authentication investment priority for the coming year. Among those already using passkeys, 85 percent expressed strong satisfaction with both the implementation process and the business outcomes.

The study also highlights passkeys’ potential to drive cost savings and reduce fraud. A majority of respondents believe passkeys will improve efficiency (63 percent), lower risk (56 percent), and curb fraud (58 percent). Behavioral shifts are already underway: 43 percent of organizations reported a significant decline in password usage post-deployment, and 89 percent expect more than half of their users to opt in to passkeys when prompted.

Adoption readiness is high. Nearly all respondents (97 percent) said their organization is willing to fully transition to a passkey-based strategy, and 86 percent reported that their infrastructure is already fully or mostly prepared to support it. Notably, 49 percent of current implementers have seen adoption rates exceed 75 percent, outperforming initial expectations.

Shikiar added: “It is in every company’s strategic interest to reduce reliance on passwords, and this study clearly illustrates that passkeys are doing exactly that: delivering tangible business benefits through enhanced sign-in success, improved user experience and decreased risk.”

The Passkey Index is available here.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometrics | FIDO Alliance | Liminal | passkeys | passwordless authentication