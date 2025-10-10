No visuals required: Reclaim Protocol reads data from websites for verification

Reclaim Protocol is a startup with a particular focus on verification of academic records, employment and brand loyalty. Rather than locating truth in “visual authenticity,” Reclaim Protocol uses website user profiles to generate cryptographic zero knowledge proofs – what it calls “proof of provenance.”

According to CEO Madhavan “Maddy” Malolan, “the beauty of the protocol is that you can verify information about a user from any website. As long as that website has some form of a user profile, we can generate a proof from it.”

On the latest episode of the Biometric Update Podcast, Malolan lays out the company’s strategy, which focuses on student verification (for discounts and such), employment verification (for background checks) and loyalty verification for retail discounts and customer privileges – and explains why it takes a vertical-to-vertical approach to build partnerships globally.

Run Time: 00:24:52

Article Topics

Biometric Update Podcast | digital ID | document verification | Reclaim Protocol | zero knowledge