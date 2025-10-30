Ping Identity adds Keyless’ ‘Zero-Knowledge Biometrics’ to platform with acquisition

Keyless and Ping Identity have reached an agreement for the latter to acquire the former and integrate its “Zero-Knowledge Biometrics” to authenticate customers, employees and citizens around the world.

The biometric multi-factor authentication (MFA) offered by Keyless, which uses cryptographic proofs to verify the user’s face biometrics and device without storing biometric data, will be integrated into the Ping Identity Platform. The integration will enable enterprises to strengthen fraud protections with privacy-preserving biometric authentication without adding friction to digital experiences, the partners say.

“In an era where trust is continuously tested, organizations must deliver digital experiences that are more secure, private, and effortless,” comments Andre Durand, CEO and founder of Ping Identity. “By joining forces with Keyless, we aim to make privacy-preserving authentication as simple as a glance — building greater confidence into every digital interaction.”

Keyless’ technology will help protect against account takeovers (ATOs), support passwordless MFA and single sign-on (SSO), and deliver biometric authentication with deepfake detection in less than 300ms, according to the announcement.

The company’s biometric injection attack detection (IAD) technology recently passed an assessment for high-level protection by CLR Labs.

Ping VP of Product Management Jason Oeltjen wrote in a August guest post for Biometric Update that the threat deepfakes and AI pose to digital identity systems is best addressed with the combination of a hybrid AI approach, advanced authentication and collaboration. Oeltjen’s advice alluded to the importance of FIDO2 standards, Keyless is also certified for.

“Trust lies at the heart of every digital relationship,” says Keyless Co-founder and CEO Andrea Carmignani. “This acquisition will help to embed trust throughout the identity journey — from verification to authentication to authorization — and reflects our shared commitment to a more secure, seamless, and private world.”

Ping sees the addition of Keyless as strengthening its vision for unifying all identities used in customer identity and access management (CIAM), workforce and B2B use cases with verified trust. Privacy-preserving authentication also helps Ping align with privacy regulations like GDPR, CCPA and PSD3.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed, and it is subject to the customary closing conditions.

