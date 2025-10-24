SmartSearch scores AML integrations with accounting, legal compliance firms

UK anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance tech provider SmartSearch has announced a strategic partnership with T-Tech, a specialist technology consultancy serving the accounting sector. A press release says SmartSearch will integrate its electronic AML verification capabilities with T-Tech’s intelligent automation platform, Practice Gateway, which helps accounting firms digitize and streamline client onboarding and compliance.

Combined, the firms can offer embedded, automated verification workflows that reduce manual data entry, accelerate identity and document verification and ensure compliance.

“T-Tech understands the specific compliance and workflow challenges faced by accountancy practices,” says Kerry Cleary, partnership director at SmartSearch. “By embedding SmartSearch’s triple-bureau AML solution directly into T-Tech’s Practice Gateway, we’re making compliance checks smarter, faster, and more secure, with automation at the core.”

The firms say the partnership underscores their shared commitment to empowering the increasingly regulated accountancy sector with new secure verification technology.

Clio integration automates identity checks for legal profession

SmartSearch has also been added to the ecosystem of Clio, a legal practice management, client intake and CRM platform for the legal sector. A release says the collaboration integrates SmartSearch’s AML verification and monitoring tools directly into Clio’s AI-based legal practice management platform, enabling automated identity checks, streamlined client onboarding and real-time compliance monitoring.

SmartSearch’s Kerry Cleary says the integration “marks a significant advancement in simplifying AML compliance for legal professionals.”

“By embedding our digital AML solution into Clio’s platform, we empower law firms to enhance efficiency, reduce risk, and maintain regulatory compliance without disrupting their daily operations.”

Earlier in October, SmartSearch announced its acquisition of legal and property sector identity verification provider Credas, absorbing its biometric technologies.

