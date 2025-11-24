FB pixel

ID-Pal enhances ID-Detect against PAD, synthetic identities

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Trade Notes
ID-Pal enhances ID-Detect against PAD, synthetic identities
 

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the fraud landscape. The surge is forcing regulators and businesses alike to keep pace with increasingly sophisticated threats. From deepfake identities to synthetic documents, the rise of generative AI has made it easier for criminals to bypass traditional security checks.

Industry experts are tackling the issue, while government officials warn that AI-driven deception will dominate the coming years. Now, identity verification provider ID-Pal is stepping up its defences with a major upgrade to its document-fraud detection tool ID-Detect.

Designed to counter the growing wave of AI-driven fraud, the enhancement strengthens defenses against presentation attacks including screen replays, printed copies, portrait substitutions and advanced AI-generated manipulation such as deepfake documents and synthetic identities.

ID-Pal says the improved system can spot pixelation and texture differences, along with other irregularities that signal tampering. It will quarantine suspicious documents with detailed reason codes for compliance teams, according to the company.

The UK’s Minister of State for the Home Office, Lord Hanson, recently warned that artificial intelligence “will dominate the next four to five years” of the fraud landscape. Regulators including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) have also called for stronger controls against synthetic IDs and deepfakes.

A recent Payments Association survey found 72 percent of respondents view fraud as their biggest challenge, particularly as generative AI tools make it easier to create convincing fake identities. UK car financing platform Finset reports that ID-Detect has intercepted fraud worth more than £3 million ($3.9 million) in two years.

“Fraud teams are under huge pressure as AI threats are continuously evolving,” says Rob Sheehan, ID-Pal’s Head of Product. ID-Pal CEO Colum Lyons added: “With AI-driven document fraud the biggest threat our industry has ever faced, it is pivotal that businesses have robust tools that detect and defeat fraud at every entry point, while ensuring seamless compliance.”

At Money20/20 in Amsterdam, ID-Pal launched ID-Pal Once, its reusable KYC solution. The reusable KYC solution enables organizations to simplify operational processes and control costs, according to the firm.

The 2025 Deepfake Detection Market Report and Buyers Guide, from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence, includes case studies of such technology, and forecasts 9.9 billion deepfake detection checks will be carried out by 2027, generating nearly $5 billion in revenue.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Africa’s digital public infrastructure drive to get $1B boost from UAE govt

The implementation of digital public infrastructure (DPI) and AI projects is set to get a nudge from the United Arab…

 

Snap selects ConnectID, k-ID for Australian age verification

In Australia, Snapchat users can now prove their age using ID document validation or biometrics from k-ID, or with ConnectID,…

 

Australian MP wants to follow Denmark in legislating right to own one’s likeness

The latest groundswell of legislative activity aimed at the tech sector concerns the question of who has the right to…

 

Human error blamed for false accusation at retailer using facial recognition

False accusations of shoplifting against a man in Cardiff, Wales are the result of human error, rather than a false…

 

Business digital ID for UK should launch in 2027, be mandatory within two years: TBI

The Tony Blair Institute (TBI) has published a new paper, “Rebooting the UK’s Tech-Diffusion Ecosystem to Drive Growth,” which urges…

 

Sumsub unveils Singpass integration, NTU Partnership to combat deepfake fraud

One of the world’s most advanced national digital identity platforms is integrating anti-fraud in two major wins for Sumsub. The…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events