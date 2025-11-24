ID-Pal enhances ID-Detect against PAD, synthetic identities

Artificial intelligence is reshaping the fraud landscape. The surge is forcing regulators and businesses alike to keep pace with increasingly sophisticated threats. From deepfake identities to synthetic documents, the rise of generative AI has made it easier for criminals to bypass traditional security checks.

Industry experts are tackling the issue, while government officials warn that AI-driven deception will dominate the coming years. Now, identity verification provider ID-Pal is stepping up its defences with a major upgrade to its document-fraud detection tool ID-Detect.

Designed to counter the growing wave of AI-driven fraud, the enhancement strengthens defenses against presentation attacks including screen replays, printed copies, portrait substitutions and advanced AI-generated manipulation such as deepfake documents and synthetic identities.

ID-Pal says the improved system can spot pixelation and texture differences, along with other irregularities that signal tampering. It will quarantine suspicious documents with detailed reason codes for compliance teams, according to the company.

The UK’s Minister of State for the Home Office, Lord Hanson, recently warned that artificial intelligence “will dominate the next four to five years” of the fraud landscape. Regulators including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the European Banking Authority (EBA) have also called for stronger controls against synthetic IDs and deepfakes.

A recent Payments Association survey found 72 percent of respondents view fraud as their biggest challenge, particularly as generative AI tools make it easier to create convincing fake identities. UK car financing platform Finset reports that ID-Detect has intercepted fraud worth more than £3 million ($3.9 million) in two years.

“Fraud teams are under huge pressure as AI threats are continuously evolving,” says Rob Sheehan, ID-Pal’s Head of Product. ID-Pal CEO Colum Lyons added: “With AI-driven document fraud the biggest threat our industry has ever faced, it is pivotal that businesses have robust tools that detect and defeat fraud at every entry point, while ensuring seamless compliance.”

At Money20/20 in Amsterdam, ID-Pal launched ID-Pal Once, its reusable KYC solution. The reusable KYC solution enables organizations to simplify operational processes and control costs, according to the firm.

The 2025 Deepfake Detection Market Report and Buyers Guide, from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence, includes case studies of such technology, and forecasts 9.9 billion deepfake detection checks will be carried out by 2027, generating nearly $5 billion in revenue.

Article Topics

deepfake detection | deepfakes | document verification | ID-Pal | identity verification | synthetic identity fraud