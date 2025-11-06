Morocco prepares new legislation to accelerate digital transformation

The kingdom of Morocco intends to give new momentum to its ongoing digital transformation journey with a new draft legislation that lays the groundwork for AI governance, data interoperability and digital identity.

Dubbed “Digital X.o”, the draft legislation is still being worked upon by the government after which it will be sent to parliament for legislative scrutiny, local media Le360 reports.

The Minister Delegate in charge of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform, Amal El Fellah Seghrouchni, recently presented the stakes of the draft text. She explained that it brings clarity to how data interoperability among government institutions will happen in accordance with the existing data protection law 09-08, introduces sectorial digital IDs that allow data control in the hands of the user, and outlines how AI will be integrated to streamline the delivery of public services. Seghrouchni also mentioned that the idea behind the new legislation is to encourage co-creation and ensure that the design of digital solutions involves people the tools are intended to serve.

The draft text, she says, also lays emphasis on cybersecurity, and the government hopes it will contribute substantially to building digital trust, and at the same time, ensuring user convenience.

Authorities say the new bill will also play a major role in meeting the objectives of Morocco’s 2030 digital transformation strategy (Digital Morocco 2030) by putting in place the necessary apparatus needed to modernize public services and improve the living conditions of Moroccans.

The new draft legislation is also expected to strengthen the country’s digital sovereignty, encourage innovation and harness local digital skills, guide the responsible and ethical use of AI for inclusive development in a way that meets local needs, and foster international cooperation and collaboration with partners from the private sector.

Seghrouchni, in an interview with African Business in July, explained Morocco’s digital transition plans and the country’s broader vision of using technology to improve service delivery. She also underlined the critical importance of AI in digital transformation.

Already, Morocco is making strides in building its DPI ecosystem with a robust digital ID which uses MOSIP to support social protection and inclusion. The country also has other DPI which is contributing to making public and private sector service delivery much easier. Last year, the government reported progress in the digitization of public services both for citizens at home and abroad.

Morocco also boasts connectivity infrastructure with a number of data centers being built, while government is also spending on research and development. As part of efforts to drive its digital transformation and support DPI development by other Arab and African countries, Morocco unveiled a Digital for Sustainable Development (D4SD) Hub in September with support from the UNDP. The facility will help countries co-design, test and scale digital solutions to real life challenges.

