Morocco, UNDP launch Digital for Sustainable Development Hub

Morocco has launched a Digital for Sustainable Development (D4SD) Hub with support from the UNDP to help Arab and African countries harness digital public infrastructure (DPI) to accelerate progress towards the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs).

The new Hub is located in Rabat, and was announced on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly.

The UNDP says Africa and the Arab States region are facing systemic challenges in their digital transformation attempts, including policy and regulatory misalignment, fragmented systems, talent gaps and high costs. The Hub is intended to address these challenges, along with a prospective AI and Data Science Alliance for Arab States and Africa. Stakeholders from governments, the UN, the private sector and civil society discussed how to establish this alliance at the launch event.

“Digital transformation is a cornerstone of UNDP’s newly adopted 2026–2029 Strategic Plan — an essential accelerator of systemic change across all areas of development. We are committed to helping governments harness AI in ways that build trust, ensure transparency, and promote equity,” says UNDP Acting Administrator Haoliang Xu. “Through the D4SD Hub, Morocco and UNDP are creating a platform for countries to co-design, test, and scale digital solutions that serve people and the planet.”

The Hub was established through an investment of $38 million over three years, which included $8 million coming from Morocco’s government and $1 million from the UNDP.

Morocco’s digital transformation so far includes a digital identity platform built by Idemia Smart Identity by IN Group, with a mobile app and online portal for access to digital government services built by iDAKTO. The government fast-tracked adoption of the system following a series of cyber-attacks on public institutions earlier this year.

Article Topics

digital ID | digital public infrastructure | legal identity | Morocco | SDG 16.9 | UNDP