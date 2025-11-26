New roadmap details Morocco’s digital transformation priorities

The Kingdom of Morocco is seeking to quicken its digital transformation pace with priority action in the areas of digital inclusion, AI innovation, cybersecurity and digital government.

These priorities are spelled out in a roadmap which was examined and adopted recently during the 7th board meeting of the Digital Development Agency (ADD), according to a statement from the Ministry of Digital Transformation and Administration Reform. The ADD is the government body which oversees Morocco’s digital transformation journey.

With the roadmap dubbed Digital Morocco 2030, the country intends to become a sovereign and globally competitive nation in terms of digital technology in the next five years, in line with the modernization vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI.

Speaking during the ADD board of directors meeting, Digital Transformation Minister Delegate Amal EL Fallah-Seghrouchni underscored the importance of the Morocco Digital 2030 roadmap, describing it as a strategic lever for strengthening the competitiveness of the country’s economy and improving the quality of public services.

She pointed out that for the implementation of the roadmap to unfold successfully, there is need for continuous and coordinated institutional collaboration between the ministry and ADD to make sure all priority digital projects are delivered on time. Multistakeholder collaboration was also emphasised. Some aspects of the roadmap are scheduled to be delivered between 2025 and 2026.

Apart from the main content of the plan, other organizational and structural issues were also examined and okayed by the board. In the course of the meeting, preparations ahead of next year’s edition of GITEX Africa were also discussed.

Meanwhile, the minister delegate also hailed the Morocco Digital 2030 strategy during the opening of the North Africa Internet Governance Forum 2025 which the country started hosting on November 24. She underscored the importance of regional collaboration in boosting digital connectivity, and called for the inclusion of women and youth in shaping the digital future of nations.

Digital Morocco 2030 in a nutshell

One of the key pillars of the plan is digital inclusion which aims to make sure that Moroccans in even the remotest parts of the country have equitable access to digital services.

It also aims to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship with about 3,000 startups expected to be created by 2030, reform the public administration by digitizing all government services to make delivery more efficient, boost Morocco’s control over its digital infrastructure like data centers, improve cybersecurity and optic fibre rollout, and achieve 70 percent 5G connectivity in five years.

The plan also intends to stimulate Morocco’s digital economy, create 240,000 direct jobs and contribute about 100 billion Moroccan Dirham (US$10 billion) to the country’s GDP by 2030.

In the meantime, the Moroccan government is also working on a draft legislation Digital X.0 which will lay the legal framework for AI governance, data interoperability and sectorial digital IDs.

Article Topics

biometrics | digital government | digital identity | digital inclusion | Digital Morocco 2030 | Morocco | tech sovereignty