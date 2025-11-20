FB pixel

Reality Defender brings web-based deepfake protection to enterprise

| Lu-Hai Liang
Reality Defender has unveiled Real Suite, a set of enterprise tools aimed at tackling AI-generated fraud, deepfake impersonation and disinformation. The launch brings together four scalable solutions for organizations seeking to defend against synthetic media threats.

RealScan is a web-based platform designed for immediate deployment across sectors, and features a drag-and-drop interface with support for video, audio and imagery, which the company says is an industry first. The platform enables users to detect deepfakes in seconds without technical training.

Real Suite introduces RealAPI, a set of developer SDKs for embedding detection into apps and workflows. The platform also includes RealCall, a real-time voice deepfake detection solution tailored for call centers and telephony systems, and RealMeeting, which offers plugins for Zoom and Microsoft Teams to identify impersonation and interview fraud during live sessions.

Reality Defender counts data intelligence monitoring firm Primer Technologies as a partner in building an “AI-native intelligence stack” that verifies whether content comes from humans or GenAI.

“When we released our free API earlier this year, we gave every developer the power to embed deepfake detection into any application or workflow and reduced the starting cost to zero,” says Ben Colman, co-founder and CEO of Reality Defender.

“Now with RealScan and the full Real Suite, we’re extending this protection to everyone — from small and medium-sized businesses to global enterprises and government agencies.”

The launch follows Reality Defender’s recent recognition in JPMorganChase’s 2025 Hall of Innovation, which highlights its role in advancing safeguards against AI-driven deception.

The 2025 Deepfake Detection Market Report and Buyers Guide from Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence, which includes a case study about Reality Defender’s technology, forecasts 9.9 billion deepfake detection checks will be carried out by 2027, generating nearly $5 billion in revenue.

