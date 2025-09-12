Reality Defender, Dune Security partner to tackle fraud from two angles

Reality Defender has a new partnership with user risk management firm Dune Security. A post from Dune says the aim is to “deliver full-spectrum protection for the user layer, combining real-time AI-driven threat detection with proactive, behavior-based intelligence and resilience across the workforce.”

“Dune Security and Reality Defender both focus on protecting the user layer, the true target of these attacks, but from complementary angles,” the post says.

Reality Defender’s models detect for synthetic voice, image, video and text content, flagging deepfakes and AI-manipulated media.

Dune Security’s User Adaptive Risk Management platform “exposes which employees are most susceptible to synthetic content through real-world deepfake simulations and behavioral risk scoring,” and deploys targeted training to close gaps.

In effect, the partnership protects the user layer from both the technical and human angles, both attack and vulnerability – posting guards at the gate, and training those inside to deal with any deepfake threats that manage to sneak through.

“Reality Defender uses technical controls to detect and stop synthetic media threats before they ever reach employees. Meanwhile, Dune Security identifies which employees are most vulnerable and proactively prepares them to recognize and respond to the threats they do encounter.

The result, they say, is “true layered protection.”

Per the post, for companies already using Reality Defender, Dune Security can run “controlled synthetic media attack simulations to validate detection performance and measure real-world readiness.”

“By combining scalable detection with continuous user risk intelligence, Dune Security and Reality Defender give enterprise defenders a complete, measurable strategy to secure the user layer ensuring synthetic media threats are identified, tested, and contained.”

Article Topics

deepfake detection | deepfakes | Dune Security | Reality Defender | synthetic data