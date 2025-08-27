Reality Defender partners with Hume AI for early access to advanced voice model

Reality Defender has added another partnership to its list, with the announcement of a strategic partnership with Hume AI, which a release claims can build “Voice AI that understands and responds to human emotion.”

Hume bills itself as “the world’s most realistic voice AI.” Its products include Octave, a large language model (LLM) that converts text to speech; an “Empathic Voice Interface” (EVI), which it calls “a full developer platform for deploying emotionally intelligent voice agents;” and a predictive expression measurement tool.

Through the partnership, Reality Defender will get early access to Hume’s voice AI models, adding an extra bit of sauce to its audio deepfake detection capabilities.

“Partnering with Hume AI represents a critical step forward in our mission to enable trust in an AI-powered world,” says Ben Colman, CEO of Reality Defender. “By striking this collaboration between industry leaders in AI generation and AI defense, we can further expand our next-generation voice detection and stop bad actors in their tracks. This collaboration exemplifies how AI companies can work together to ensure innovation doesn’t come at the cost of security or trust.”

Both companies have “set a standard for using AI as a force for good, proactively defending against threats and promoting the responsible development of transformative technologies.” The idea is that, as LLMs get better at mimicking the nuances of the human voice, and voice fraud escalates, defenses need to be trained on content that’s just as good.

In the words of Janet Ho, COO of Hume AI, “the more realistic Hume’s voice AI gets, the more important it is to take preventative measures to ensure it’s used ethically and securely.”

Reality Defender has announced multiple partnerships in August alone. It entered a “strategic alliance” with ValidSoft, a provider of real-time voice identity assurance. It scored an integration with ActiveFence. The Hume AI partnership makes it three.

The flurry of activity comes as Reality Defender promotes the launch of its deepfake detection API and SDK. Hume also recently launched its EVI API.

