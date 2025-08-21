To fight deepfake voice fraud, Reality Defender teams up with ValidSoft

Deepfake detection specialists Reality Defender has announced a strategic alliance with ValidSoft, which provides real-time voice identity assurance technology, to focus on combating what it calls “one of the most urgent challenges facing enterprises and governments today” – the threat of AI-assisted voice fraud.

A blog from Reality Defender CEO Ben Colman says the strategic alliance “follows OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s recent warnings about an impending AI-generated voice fraud crisis, especially for financial institutions.” (In his comments, Altman effectively dismissed voice authentication as obsolete.)

“With the departure of Nuance and Amazon Connect Voice ID from the market, enterprises and governments face a dangerous security gap in voice-based identity verification – particularly in critical environments like online conferencing, contact centers and help desks,” Colman says. “Attackers are growing increasingly sophisticated in their ability to clone voices, launch real-time synthetic calls, and exploit vulnerable identity layers.”

By combining two complementary technologies to create a comprehensive voice fraud defense system, the companies hope to fill that gap – and, presumably, to assuage some of the fears sowed by Altman’s proclamation. ValidSoft’s Voice Identity Platform offers real-time, passive voice biometric authentication with cryptographic voice assurance, creating what Colman calls “an unhackable digital fingerprint for every voice interaction.”

To that, Reality Defender adds its audio deepfake detection capabilities, which Colman notes are “made accessible through API and SDKs we launched just weeks ago.” The firm’s patented multimodal detection technology brings “bleeding-edge resilience to the partnership through models that are blended, tested, and rigorously updated to anticipate and prevent emerging deepfake threats.”

The result is a fresh take on voice security.

Pat Carroll, CEO of Validsoft, says “we’re not just filling the void left by Nuance and Amazon – we’re redefining what secure voice identity looks like in the age of AI. This alliance enables organizations to protect every voice interaction with military-grade identity assurance and unrivaled deepfake detection, all in real time.”

Carroll and Colman have a history together, having both worked for Goldman Sachs before venturing into the digital identity sector. This makes for a partnership driven by a unified vision.

“The ValidSoft-Reality Defender alliance represents a critical line of defense,” Colman says. “The partnership offers enterprise-grade scale with turnkey integrations for everyday communication apps, providing organizations a practical path to AI-resilient security.”

The firms have already launched early implementations with select enterprises and government agencies. It says these deployments “demonstrate the solution’s ability to protect assets from sophisticated fraud attempts, preserve reputational integrity for executives and organizations, prevent breaches of confidential data and intellectual property, and enable confident interactions across all communication channels.”

