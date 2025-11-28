Rwanda eyes $1B digital foreign direct investment to boost economy, innovation

The Rwandan government attracted about $819 million in digital Direct Foreign Investment (DFI) between 2013 and 2023, but it hopes to rake in over $1 billion by 2035 to strengthen the nation’s digital economy and innovation drive.

Details about this ambition were unveiled recently at the launch of the Digital Rwanda FRD Report.

The publication, unveiled at the 9th Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was put together thanks to a collaboration between Rwanda, the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), an organization working to enhance the global digital economy, and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

According to a DCO news release, the report is a strategic roadmap which details a comprehensive plan by Rwanda to boost its digital DFI, including by expediting policy and regulatory reforms so as to pull more potential investors in to the digital technology space.

The plan also highlights some national priorities for the country which include a financing mechanism to support startups and innovation, connect investors with digital opportunities and work towards aligning skills with market needs.

“Rwanda’s vision is anchored in digital transformation accelerating the economic growth, creating jobs, expanding exports and building an inclusive, knowledge-based economy,” the country’s ICT and Innovation Minister Paula Ingabire remarked.

“This report provides a roadmap for us to continue building a global business environment for technology companies by strengthening trust in our data ecosystem, improving investor facilitation, and expanding digital skills. We look forward to continue our collaboration with DCO and WEF to scale and transform the Digital FDI landscape in Rwanda,” she stated.

DCO Secretary General, Deemah Alyahya, commented that as exemplified by Rwanda, digital investment goes beyond capital. “It is about courage, collaboration, and conviction. It is about a nation that dared to turn connectivity into opportunity and policy into empowerment. Digital FDI is a bridge between vision and impact,” said Alyahya.

“When governments, innovators, and investors align their ambitions, they translate the abstract concept of prosperity to tangible progress that uplifts people’s lives, empowers communities, and turns digital potential into shared human advancement. Rwanda has done exactly that: transforming digital readiness into resilience, and innovation into inclusion,” the SG added.

The report also notes digital reforms already undertaken by Rwanda in different areas which are already attracting digital DFI, and hope this will be an inspiration for other countries looking up to Rwanda as an example. The country says it is far advanced with progress on its digital ID system to officially launch next year.

Jamaica justice system gets technical expertise from Rwanda

Jamaica is one country already going for that expertise. The country’s government recently concluded a deal with Rwanda on a digital case management system project.

According to a Rwanda Justice Ministry X post, the deal which is estimated at $4.6 million, will see the Rwanda Cooperation Initiative (RCI) support Jamaica’s Ministry Justice and Constitutional Affairs to build an Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS).

With the IECMS system in place, case files can be submitted digitally with individuals interacting easily with court officials without physical contacts.

Per the terms of the deal, RCI will support Jamaica in the design, implementation and management of the system under a 37-month contract.

“This collaboration represents a significant milestone, not only in digitalising justice systems but also in demonstrating how African-led innovation can address global challenges,” RCI’s CEO Patricie Uwase is quoted as saying after the deal was sealed.

