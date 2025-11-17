FB pixel

Shipping association presents new identity exchange for secure KYC

The shipping and logistics industry has a new way to verify business identities. The Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) has launched a test version of its Identity Exchange, designed to help stakeholders access verified company information.

The association is offering a limited trial period to organizations that want to test the platform.

The Identity Exchange is designed to improve data quality, reduce compliance risk and accelerate onboarding, simplifying the slow process of KYC checks and verifying identities across multiple jurisdictions, DCSA says in an announcement.

“Identity Exchange reflects DCSA’s broader role in driving the industry’s digital transformation,” says Niels Nuyens, the organization’s chief product officer. “Standards remain fundamental to this mission, but achieving true digitalisation demands stronger digital infrastructure.”

Identity verification and Know Your Business (KYB) products have been on the rise in the logistics business, both from large-scale organizations and from private companies.

