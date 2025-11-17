X Infotech wins Estonia deal for remote face, fingerprint biometric capture, verification

Estonia is planning to introduce new remote onboarding technology that will allow digital ID users to capture not just their facial biometrics but also their fingerprints using only their mobile phone’s camera – without additional hardware or external biometric scanners.

The contract was awarded last week to electronic identity technology provider X Infotech, which will be tasked with delivering a mobile app that performs remote biometric data capture and verification, as well as document authenticity checks.

“This project represents a new generation of biometric solutions, one where advanced algorithms and mobile technology redefine how users can securely prove their identity from anywhere in the world,” says Einars Leps, X Infotech’s sales director.

X Infotech has already developed and demonstrated a functional prototype as part of the tender’s three-stage competitive dialogue. The technology will first be deployed to users applying for eResidency, while the contract will last for 60 months, the company says in an announcement.

The new technology also represents a shift in delivery model for X Infotech, with the software offered from the cloud as a service. It is the first SaaS deployment for the company, and provides enhanced scalability and security as well as continuous update capabilities, compared to its traditional on-premise software installation model.

The tender was conducted by the IT and Development Centre (SMIT), a government agency under the Ministry of the Interior responsible for developing IT services.

X Infotech has been providing Estonian Border Guards with biometric mobile kits.

The Latvia-based firm has also collaborated with the country on developing a mobile biometric identification system for border controls as part of the country’s implementation of the EU Entry/Exit System (EES). For this, it developed a mobile app that enables the capture of images compliant with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

Aside from Estonia, X Infotech has partners in over 60 countries.

Article Topics

Estonia | face biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | mobile app | mobile biometrics | onboarding | procurement | remote verification | SaaS | X Infotech