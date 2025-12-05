Alaska seeks major AI overhaul of state services through myAlaska mobile app

Alaska is exploring a sweeping redesign of its statewide digital services platform, issuing a Request for Information (RFI) that signals one of the most ambitious state-level deployments of artificial intelligence to date.

The RFI, released November 25 by the Department of Administration’s Office of Information Technology, outlines plans to embed “agentic AI” into the existing myAlaska mobile application, transforming the platform from a basic services portal into an automated system capable of completing complex transactions, managing user workflows, and interacting directly with legacy state systems.

The myAlaska app currently serves as a single-entry point for a broad range of government services, from applying for Alaska Permanent Fund dividends to accessing DMV records and retirement benefits. The new proposal would dramatically expand that functionality.

In the first phase, the state is considering the integration of autonomous AI modules capable of carrying out multi-step government processes on behalf of users, provided users give explicit consent.

These modules would also be designed to generate proactive reminders, deliver personalized service recommendations, retrieve and fill forms dynamically, check eligibility for state programs, and learn from previous user interactions to improve future performance.

According to the RFI, the intent is to create an AI-driven interface that not only responds to user requests but anticipates them, reducing friction across dozens of government touchpoints.

These AI functions would need to connect with existing state infrastructure, many parts of which rely on older digital systems.

To accommodate this, the state is asking vendors to describe approaches for secure communication between the app’s AI modules and legacy platforms, including the orchestration of data workflows and fulfillment processes that span multiple agencies.

The RFI emphasizes security, privacy, and compliance throughout, calling for adherence to relevant National Institute of Standards and Technology guidelines, strong user-consent controls, robust auditing, explainability features, and incident-response protocols for potential misuse or data breaches.

Alaska is also requiring adversarial testing to examine vulnerabilities such as hallucination, manipulation, or unauthorized data access – issues that have become central to public-sector AI deployments nationwide.

A second phase of the enhancement plan envisions a broader expansion of the app’s capabilities, including the integration of a digital “smart wallet” that could store or present credentials such as driver’s licenses, hunting and fishing permits, and professional certifications.

The wallet may also support digital payments or prepaid balances if vendors can guarantee compliance with PCI DSS standards.

The state is simultaneously seeking full voice navigation throughout the application, allowing users to complete forms, access services, and move through menus using natural language commands.

The RFI notes that all voice features must meet federal accessibility standards, including WCAG 2.1 and Section 508, which is part of a 1998 amendment to the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 which requires all federal electronic content to be accessible.

Biometric features are also under consideration. Alaska proposes to expand identity verification within the app by supporting facial recognition or fingerprint authentication through native Apple and Android APIs.

These additions would have to integrate cleanly with the existing Azure B2C identity platform and operate alongside single sign-on and multi-factor authentication mechanisms already in use across state systems.

The plan also calls for an in-app survey tool designed to capture user feedback and analytics more systematically, and for full multilingual support, allowing users to switch between languages within the interface.

One of the more structural changes contemplated in the RFI concerns the app’s user interface. Vendors are asked to redesign the experience so the system can scale to roughly 300 digital services, an order-of-magnitude increase that would require a more sophisticated discovery and navigation model.

To support this, the state is also seeking improvements to the app’s existing AI chatbot, including architectural reviews and updated lifecycle designs.

The state is not requesting bids at this stage. Instead, it is gathering input on cost, timelines, risks, and implementation approaches from companies experienced in mobile development, digital wallets, biometric authentication, voice interfaces, and large-scale personalization systems.

All responses are due by December 8, at 2:00 p.m. Alaska Standard Time.

The RFI warns that entities that respond inadequately may be excluded from participating in any future procurement, and it includes special provisions tied to Administrative Order 352 concerning businesses’ positions on boycotts of Israel.

If Alaska moves forward, the upgrades could position myAlaska as one of the most advanced state-run digital service platforms in the country, capable not only of housing government functions but autonomously carrying them out.

The next stage will depend on the proposals vendors submit over the coming weeks, which will determine whether the state issues a full solicitation early next year.

