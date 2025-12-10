Cross-border merchants tap into Brazil’s Pix with Biometrics payment

Cross-border payment platform dLocal has launched Pix with Biometrics, a new authentication flow introduced by Brazil’s Central Bank.

The feature enables users to confirm Pix payments using face biometrics or fingerprint scans directly within a merchant’s checkout, removing the need to redirect to a banking app.

The new flow aims to reduce friction in mobile commerce by enabling biometric consent to be stored for future transactions, allowing approvals with a single gesture.

As it integrates authentication into the merchant app, Pix with Biometrics creates a user experience closer to card-on-file payments, but with the added security of biometric verification.

The Central Bank’s technical framework, known as Jornada Sem Redirecionamento (JSR), underpins this capability. Brazil’s Central Bank (Banco Central do Brasil) created Pix, the Brazilian instant payment scheme that allows people, companies and government entities to send or receive payment transfers.

“Pix evolves fast,” says Pedro Arnt, CEO at dLocal. “Our commitment is simple: every new capability introduced by the Central Bank will be available to our global merchants without delay.”

Cross-border commerce often struggles with mobile payment abandonment. The elimination of app-switching during Pix transactions could improve conversion rates and purchase frequency. The biometric element also strengthens compliance with identity verification requirements.

The rollout of Pix with Biometrics is now beginning with merchant integrations entering a pilot phase. dLocal has emphasized its strategy of rapid adoption of new Pix capabilities, building a Brazil-focused team across regulation, engineering, UX, compliance and performance optimization.

“Leading in Brazil means staying aligned with the pace of innovation, and Pix with Biometrics is another step in that direction,” Arnt added.

