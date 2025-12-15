Estonia and Ukraine pledge to continue collaboration on digitalization projects

Estonia and Ukraine will continue collaborating on digital identity, e-government and cybersecurity projects in 2026, while expanding trilateral cooperation with the United Kingdom, the countries have announced.

Ukraine continues to develop its digital state as part of its partnership with the Estonian Centre for International Development (ESTDEV), the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation said in an announcement last week.

New projects will include work within the Tallinn Mechanism, an international initiative launched in 2023 to enhance cyber support for Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and critical services. The initiative includes 12 members, including Estonia, the UK and Norway, which has pledged to contribute 25 million NOK (US$2.4 million) annually.

As part of the framework, ESTDEV has published an international tender for Ukrainian cybersecurity companies that are invited to apply.

Estonia and Ukraine have been collaborating on digital government for some time, with Estonian experts helping develop the Ukrainian digital ID platform Diia. The Ukrainian national data exchange platform Trembita is also based on Estonia’s X-Road technology.

The two countries also launched a pilot of Estonian mRiik, an app that was originally supposed to be based on Diia but ultimately abandoned for a homegrown solution.

In November, the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Development presented the country’s National AI Development Strategy, supported by the Estonian digitalization consultancy Digital Nation and funded by ESTDEV.

The strategy lays out a goal for Ukraine to become one of the top three countries in the world in AI development and public sector integration by 2030. The government aims to create guidelines for state implementation of AI into areas, such as national elections, education, health, national defense and entrepreneurship.

