FB pixel

Estonia and Ukraine pledge to continue collaboration on digitalization projects

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services
Estonia and Ukraine pledge to continue collaboration on digitalization projects
 

Estonia and Ukraine  will continue collaborating on digital identity, e-government and cybersecurity projects in 2026, while expanding trilateral cooperation with the United Kingdom, the countries have announced.

Ukraine continues to develop its digital state as part of its partnership with the Estonian Centre for International Development (ESTDEV), the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation said in an announcement last week.

New projects will include work within the Tallinn Mechanism, an international initiative launched in 2023 to enhance cyber support for Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and critical services. The initiative includes 12 members, including Estonia, the UK and Norway, which has pledged to contribute 25 million NOK (US$2.4 million) annually.

As part of the framework, ESTDEV has published an international tender for Ukrainian cybersecurity companies that are invited to apply.

Estonia and Ukraine have been collaborating on digital government for some time, with Estonian experts helping develop the Ukrainian digital ID platform Diia. The Ukrainian national data exchange platform Trembita is also based on Estonia’s X-Road technology.

The two countries also launched a pilot of Estonian mRiik, an app that was originally supposed to be based on Diia but ultimately abandoned for a homegrown solution.

In November, the Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Development presented the country’s National AI Development Strategy, supported by the Estonian digitalization consultancy Digital Nation and funded by ESTDEV.

The strategy lays out a goal for Ukraine to become one of the top three countries in the world in AI development and public sector integration by 2030. The government aims to create guidelines for state implementation of AI into areas, such as national elections, education, health, national defense and entrepreneurship.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

ADVP leveling up in 2026 as it aims to lead the narrative on UK digital identity

The Association of Digital Verification Professionals (ADVP) has released its 2025 AGM Report, reflecting on a year of significant change…

 

Swissbit integrates HID’s Seos credential to unify enterprise access control

Swissbit has integrated HID’s Seos credential technology into its iShield Key 2 to consolidate tokens for logical and physical access…

 

Ambitious biometrics projects promise transformation, but struggle with messaging

Advances in biometrics and technologies behind digital identity are making previously unattainable goals possible. The top articles of the week…

 

ADVP, Tony Blair Institute debate UK digital ID plans: Biometric Update podcast

Two distinct sides have emerged in the debate over how to implement digital identity in the UK. One says a…

 

Neurotechnology wins UIDAI biometrics challenge for child fingerprint authentication

The latest biometrics challenge held by the Unique Identification Authority of India shows the improving viability of fingerprint matching for…

 

Hungarian IDV company acquisition attracts suspicion over alleged government ties

FaceKom, the identity verification company used by the Hungarian national digital identity program, has been acquired by major local IT…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events