Incode contributes biometrics to $37M Login.gov contract for stronger IDV

Incode will contribute biometrics to improve the identity security and fraud protection of the U.S. government’s Login.gov platform. The face biometrics provider is a subcontractor to Diamond Capture Associates on the Next Generation Identity Proofing contract, which is worth up to $37.4 million.

The U.S. Federal Acquisition Service’s Technology Transformation Services (TTS) under the General Services Administration (GSA) awarded the contract as a blanket purchase agreement.

The overall goal of the contract is to strengthen the identity verification capabilities of the government’s single sign-on (SSO) platform.

Diamond Capture Associates President and CEO Barbara Rivera emphasized the importance of “innovative, secure, and accessible identity verification solutions that protect citizens’ information” in the announcement.

“Incode is honored to support Login.gov’s NG BPA of Remote Unsupervised Identity Proofing Solutions alongside Diamond Capture Associates,” says Ricardo Amper, founder and CEO of Incode Technologies. “Our proprietary biometric identity platform is designed to help federal agencies verify identities with greater accuracy, security, and fairness while protecting people’s privacy. By bringing this technology to Login.gov, we can make secure access simple for millions of users and help agencies stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated digital fraud.”

There were 7 bidders for contract 47QPCA26F0004, according to AI contract data provider OrangeSlices.

This makes sense, as a master blanket purchase agreement for Login.gov’s Next Generation Identity Proofing project, worth up to $194.5 million, was awarded to eight entities in March of 2024, including Diamond Capture Associates. Experian, Idemia I&S, Carahsoft, LexisNexis, Aderas, Celerity, and TransUnion were the others, and Federal Compass shows a $4 million contract for LexisNexis and a $3.4 million contract for Xcelerate Solutions (Celerity).

When GSA tested biometric bias last year on its way to implementing selfie biometrics to meet IAL2, Incode was one of seven developers whose technology was evaluated. AuthenticID was another, but it was acquired by Incode in August.

Incode is also in the midst of trying to raise between $150 million and $300 million to capitalize on the opportunities its new scale affords for government biometrics contracts.

Article Topics

biometrics | face biometrics | government purchasing | GSA | identity proofing | Incode | Login.gov | procurement | remote identity proofing | U.S. Government