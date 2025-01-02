Veterans Affairs begins move to secure sign-in with Login.gov or ID.me

A post from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) breaks down how the agency is transitioning to digital ID with “two modern, secure sign-in options: a Login.gov or ID.me account.”

The plan for digital transition was announced in July 2024, as part of the outgoing Biden-Harris administration’s efforts to safeguard and protect veterans’ data with stronger identity verification measures.

“VA is committed to making it as easy as possible for Veterans to manage their benefits and health care online while protecting their identities and data,” says the post.

So committed, in fact, that it is phasing out the option to log in with usernames and passwords for its My HealtheVet and DS Logon services. The first will go on January 31 of this year; the second, September 30.

The move is prompted by feedback from veterans requesting simplified login procedures, as well as the need to “protect the security of veterans’ identities and data by ensuring that all Veterans use modern, secure accounts and have the added protection of multifactor authentication (MFA).”

Fraud is also a motivating factor. Identity theft and related medical identity theft can cause “severe financial hardship and disruption in medical care for veterans and their families,” it says. “In 2023, the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) received more than 1 million reports of identity theft.”

Per the release, creating a verified Login.gov or ID.me account takes about 10 minutes on its website. “Importantly,” it says, “veterans who do not transition before these deadlines will be able to resume accessing their data, benefits, and services online as soon as they create a Login.gov or ID.me account.”

Login.gov or ID.me accounts require MFA, for which touch or face biometrics are an option.

VA estimates the transition will impact roughly 3 million veterans and other beneficiaries who do not yet use Login.gov or ID.me accounts. It says it is committed to working to support all veterans in navigating authentication options.

