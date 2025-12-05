LexisNexis upgrades IDVerse biometric platform for higher accuracy in fewer steps

Biometric anti-fraud platform IDVerse, acquired by LexisNexis Risk Solutions earlier this year, is getting an upgrade. Its new owner has also announced it would integrate the platform within its software suite, allowing clients to simplify fraud protection.

IDVerse provides user onboarding through selfie biometrics, detecting sophisticated fraud such as deepfakes, synthetic identities and forged documents. The upgrade will allow the platform to increase its identity verification accuracy and simplify the verification process with fewer steps, LexisNexis explains in the announcement.

“We integrate innovative deepfake defenses and a more intuitive user experience, so organizations gain stronger protection without adding barriers for legitimate users,” says Kimberly Sutherland, global head of fraud and identity at LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

The company also plans to offer organizations a single API that will combine services such as identity fraud controls, digital identity profiling, device risk detection, risk pattern analysis, and suspicious behavior monitoring.

“The integration of IDVerse into the Dynamic Decision Platform provides unified orchestration and a 360-degree view of identity risk,” the company says.

The identity verification product is geared towards organizations working in financial services, gaming, retail, telecommunications and more, all of which require robust anti-fraud solutions. In its annual Cybercrime Report, LexisNexis warns that companies need to prepare for the “coming storm powered by AI.”

But the company is also working with the government sector: Earlier this year, LexisNexis was found to be working with a police force in the U.S. state of Virginia.

IDVerse, on the other hand, became one of the companies chosen to participate in Australia’s federal government trial of digital identity for property rentals last month. The firm has previously participated in Australia’s Age Assurance Technology Trial.

