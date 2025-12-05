FB pixel

LexisNexis upgrades IDVerse biometric platform for higher accuracy in fewer steps

| Masha Borak
Categories Biometrics News  |  Facial Recognition  |  Liveness Detection
LexisNexis upgrades IDVerse biometric platform for higher accuracy in fewer steps
 

Biometric anti-fraud platform IDVerse, acquired by LexisNexis Risk Solutions earlier this year, is getting an upgrade. Its new owner has also announced it would integrate the platform within its software suite, allowing clients to simplify fraud protection.

IDVerse provides user onboarding through selfie biometrics, detecting sophisticated fraud such as deepfakes, synthetic identities and forged documents. The upgrade will allow the platform to increase its identity verification accuracy and simplify the verification process with fewer steps, LexisNexis explains in the announcement.

“We integrate innovative deepfake defenses and a more intuitive user experience, so organizations gain stronger protection without adding barriers for legitimate users,” says Kimberly Sutherland, global head of fraud and identity at LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

The company also plans to offer organizations a single API that will combine services such as identity fraud controls, digital identity profiling, device risk detection, risk pattern analysis, and suspicious behavior monitoring.

“The integration of IDVerse into the Dynamic Decision Platform provides unified orchestration and a 360-degree view of identity risk,” the company says.

The identity verification product is geared towards organizations working in financial services, gaming, retail, telecommunications and more, all of which require robust anti-fraud solutions. In its annual Cybercrime Report, LexisNexis warns that companies need to prepare for the “coming storm powered by AI.”

But the company is also working with the government sector: Earlier this year, LexisNexis was found to be working with a police force in the U.S. state of Virginia.

IDVerse, on the other hand, became one of the companies chosen to participate in Australia’s federal government trial of digital identity for property rentals last month. The firm has previously participated in Australia’s Age Assurance Technology Trial.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Age verification without liveness nets Belize porn site operator £1M Ofcom fine

Enforcement of the UK’s Online Safety Act is progressing, with regulator Ofcom announcing a fine of over £1 million for…

 

Edmonton police failed to get approval for FRT trial: Alberta privacy commissioner

Whoa there, buds: that’s the message Alberta’s information and privacy commissioner has for Edmonton Police Services (EPS), after the announcement…

 

ASEAN plans to roll out digital business ID to boost cross‑border trade

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is preparing to roll out a regionwide digital business identity system aimed at…

 

Uganda MPs want clarity on biometric voting system as EC asks for more funds

Uganda’s Electoral Commission (EC) has promised to conduct a live demo of how newly acquired biometric kits will be used…

 

Ethiopia aims for Africa’s best digital payments network by 2035

Ethiopia has unveiled a strategic roadmap which aims to enable the country set up one of the leading digital payment…

 

Next Biometrics supports payment authentication in Vietnam

Next Biometrics has received a substantial production order for its fingerprint sensors from a system integrator in Vietnam. The sensors…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events