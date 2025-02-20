FB pixel

LexisNexis integrating IDVerse biometrics with acquisition complete

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
LexisNexis integrating IDVerse biometrics with acquisition complete
 

Biometric fraud protection services firm IDVerse is now fully part of the Business Services segment of LexisNexis Risk Solutions following the completion of a purchase deal for an undisclosed amount. The full transaction details have not been made public.

LexisNexis, a subsidiary of Relx, announced the completion of the acquisition on February 19, saying the move will enable it expand its capabilities in risk and fraud prevention thanks to IDverse’s deep neural network system. The deal also allows LexisNexis to enhance its digital identity onboarding and identity verification offering with faster fraud model updates and higher accuracy.

The acquisition was disclosed at the end of 2024 with information that it would be completed at the start of this year after the necessary regulatory vetting.

With the purchase now finalized and the system integration ongoing, IDVerse says its biometrics and digital identity orchestration software will be available within the LexisNexis RiskNarrative platform, LexisNexis IDU, and will equally be offered within the LexisNexis Dynamic Decision Platform as a stand-alone solution in the coming months.

Commenting following the conclusion of the purchase deal, Rick Trainor, CEO of Business Services at LexisNexis Risk Solutions, said: “Anti-fraud capabilities need to advance as fast or faster than fraudsters innovate their tactics. AI-powered solutions are critical in defending against fraud, particularly AI-generated fraud such as deepfakes.”

“IDVerse’s accelerated innovation in this field is impressive, and I’m eager to see how our complementary cutting-edge solutions will combine to take our anti-fraud capabilities to new levels.”

LexisNexis says integrating IDVerse’s software will allow it to provide “even more robust risk insights to better protect consumers, promote financial inclusion for trusted individuals and help organizations globally maintain an optimal risk posture.”

With its neural network capabilities, IDverse says it can verify over 16,000 different ID document types from several entities. Integrating these capabilities with LexisNexis’ ID verification tools, the business partners believe, will address shifting customer needs and emerging threats, like AI-generated fraud.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Humane is bricking AI Pins following $116M HP buyout

Humane launched its AI Pin in April 2024 but only a month later the company was reportedly looking for a…

 

Clearview AI targets US federal govt facial recognition contracts with new co-CEOs

Clearview AI is pivoting away from Co-founder and CEO Hoan Ton-That and towards U.S. federal government contracts, expecting a more…

 

Georgia’s surveillance cameras under scrutiny amid anti-government protests

Over the past years, Georgia has installed more than 4,300 “smart” cameras on its streets. The surveillance networks – built…

 

Ghana receives 700k blank cards to clear national ID backlog from 2023

Ghana’s National Identification Authority (NIA) says it is now ready to clear a massive backlog of national IDs (Ghana Cards)…

 

Queensland mobile driver’s license could be model for global mDL deployment

Queensland’s digital driver’s license app has been a rousing success, and a ABI Research Report makes the case for why…

 

Singapore regulator studying age assurance for social media services

Singapore has already slapped app stores with age verification requirements, and is among nations exploring age assurance measures for social…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events