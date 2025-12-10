FB pixel

OCR Studio develops on-device ID recognition for AR glasses

Lu-Hai Liang
OCR Studio has developed an AI system that recognizes IDs and other identity documents directly on augmented reality (AR) glasses.

It can operate without relying on external servers or cloud infrastructure. The system, which runs entirely on-device, is designed to address data privacy concerns by keeping sensitive information local to the hardware.

The technology allows AR glasses to scan passports, driver’s licenses and ID cards, as well as extract information from bank cards, barcodes, and other structured formats.

The smart glasses use ID OCR to perform ID document recognition automatically, capturing text and machine-readable data as soon as the wearer views it.

Potential applications include border control officers verifying documents issued in different countries, and financial services where agents could conduct KYC and AML checks while remaining hands-free.

In industrial contexts, the system can read license plates, vehicle identification numbers, utility meters and shipping container IDs. According to the company, recognition remains accurate in adverse conditions such as poor lighting, rain or fog, and can even handle damaged or partially obscured text.

The approach relies on lightweight neural networks optimized for devices with limited processing power and battery capacity. By avoiding the need for GPUs or cloud connectivity, the solution makes it possible to embed OCR capabilities into compact wearables while maintaining compliance with strict privacy regulations.

For organizations working with sensitive identity data, the ability to process information locally may reduce exposure to external risks. At the end of October, the company unveiled an ultra-lightweight neural network that can recognize IDs with 32 percent fewer operations than current advanced models.

It made the ultra-lightweight neural network available on mobile phones, tablets and desktops. The technology is already used by the company’s clients in banking, retail and healthcare.

Last week, Dubai-headquartered OCR Studio announced it had rolled out a new identity verification software package that makes it possible for banks, telcos, fintechs and other businesses to carry out KYC checks if integrated with their own infrastructure.

