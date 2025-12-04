FB pixel

OCR Studio unveils software for faster, secure on-device KYC verification

| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Financial Services  |  Trade Notes
 

Dubai-headquartered OCR Studio says it has rolled out a new identity verification software package that makes it possible for banks, telecom operators, fintech firms, and other businesses to carry out Know Your Customer (KYC) checks if integrated with their own infrastructure.

The company announced that the toolset is designed to speed up onboarding while ensuring that sensitive client data never leaves the user’s device or the organization’s servers, hence protecting them from impersonation attacks.

According to the firm, the toolset has been designed to meet two major requirements for KYC, which are seamless user experience and confidentiality of personal data of the user.

With the software, businesses can “build their own KYC systems that let customers complete ID verification in just a couple of seconds while keeping all sensitive data secure during ID scanning.”

OCR Studio explains that the system can extract information useful for online age verification, and facilitate online on-device document recognition with no images sent to cloud services or crowdsourcing platforms.

The company adds that the toolset also has a face matching module for document verification. This, it says, requires users to capture a photo of their face, which its system automatically detects, and then compares it with the photo on the identity document being verified.

Apart from corporate servers and mobile applications, the system can also be used on a company’s website through WebAssembly technology.

The launch of the new toolset comes at a time when regulators in regions including the Middle East, Europe, and the United States are tightening requirements around data protection and customer privacy.

OCR Studio, known for its AI-driven optical character recognition technologies, already serves enterprises and governments worldwide. The company say with this new product, it is strengthening its position as a provider of secure, fast, and privacy-first KYC solutions.

In October, OCR Studio launched an ultra-lightweight neural network capable of recognising ID documents faster.

