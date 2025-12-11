FB pixel

Porn site operator fixes liveness detection for age verification after Ofcom fine

UK regulator scores, takes another shot
| Chris Burt
Categories Age Assurance  |  Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection
Forgive Ofcom if it is feeling emboldened. Belize-based pornographer AVS Group Ltd. has upgraded its biometric liveness detection capability after the UK regulator fined the group £1 million, plus daily penalties and more for failing to ensure its age checks are “highly effective.”

The change effects “certain websites,” an Ofcom representative told the BBC.

AVS Group was fined for violating the UK’s Online Safety Act by using an age assurance system that the regulator said the company “refers to as age verification” without liveness detection. The penalty levied included a £1 million base, plus £50,000 for failing to respond to Ofcom’s requests for more information. Then there was an additional £1,000 per day after 72 hours from the notice for not having compliant age assurance in place, and £300 per day for up to 60 days for continued failure to provide requested data.

Ofcom’s spokesperson said the new age check method is “capable of being highly effective at correctly determining whether or not a user is a child.”

The change appears to involve or count as a response, as Ofcom says the £1,000-a-day fine is still on the table until it is satisfied with changes across all AVS Group properties.

Ofcom doubles down on 4chan investigation

Ofcom’s investigation into image and message forum 4chan has also expanded based on its new responsibilities under the OSA, MLex reports.

The regulator has updated the notice of its investigation originally launched in June to include a potential “(f)ailure to prevent children from encountering pornographic content through the use of highly effective age assurance.” The investigation was launched over potential non-compliance with rules around illegal content.

4chan has active litigation against Ofcom, claiming it does not have jurisdiction over it.

