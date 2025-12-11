SecuGen upgrades all-in-one fingerprint biometrics scanner for scale deployments

SecuGen has unveiled a new version of its Unity 20 USB-S fingerprint recognition system with internal storage capacity for up to 20,000 biometric templates for large-scale, high volume biometric applications.

The new Unity 20 USB-S Plus optical fingerprint scanner performs biometric matches on-device with the same U20-A sensor used in the original Unity 20 USB-S, released in September, and previous models from SecuGen. It features the company’s flagship U20-ASFX-US module and communicates with host equipment using Serial-over-USB.

Biometric enrollment, template extraction, 1-to-1 verification or high-speed 1-to-N identification with SecuGen’s SecuSearch algorithm all occur on the device itself, according to the announcement.

“We designed the Unity 20 USB-S Plus to meet the needs of large-scale, real-world deployments where storing on-device templates, fast identification, and rugged reliability are critical,” says Dan Riley, SecuGen’s VP of engineering.

The Unity 20 USB-S Plus with a Fingerprint Manager System (FMS) listener application, so developers and integrators can use the same FMS protocol across the company’s Unity and SDA product lines. The U20-ASFX-US sensor module and Unity Developer Kit are also available for OEMs and system integrators to customize the system with.

“We are continually working on products and tools to assist our developer partners,” says SecuGen CEO Won Lee. “This upgraded Unity 20 USB-S Plus is just the latest product in that regard. We remain focused and committed to building the best portfolio of products with the features needed by development organizations in the industry.”

The Plus version provides “Auto-On” finger detection, SecuGen’s patented SEIR-based optical sensor and Smart Capture software for adjustments to tolerate challenging subjects or environmental conditions, and is FBI-certified for Mobile ID FAP 20 and compliant with PIV-071006 and PIV/FIPS 201 image quality and interoperability requirements.

Article Topics

biometric matching | biometrics | fingerprint biometrics | fingerprint sensors | SecuGen