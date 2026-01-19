FB pixel

authID integrates biometric authentication into contact center ecosystem in major deal

| Lu-Hai Liang
authID integrates biometric authentication into contact center ecosystem in major deal
 

Call centers and customer assistance relies on trust. Due to the rise of genAI and scams, the need to verify identity has become pressing. A Nasdaq-listed biometrics company has inked a significant contract in this space.

authID has landed integration with the ServiceNow platform, placing the contact center into the biometric identity flow. As a ServiceNow Build Partner, authID is making its suite of biometric tools — Proof, Verified and PrivacyKey — available via the ServiceNow Store.

Digital identity verification at the contact center accelerates business transformation and ensures the highest degree of certainty that the agent is performing account updates on behalf of the trusted user,” says Rhon Daguro, authID CEO.

The partnership replaces legacy knowledge-based authentication (KBA) with automated, biometric-backed verification for the more than 8,400 enterprises currently utilizing ServiceNow for help desk and customer service operations.

The contact center has long been identified by cybersecurity researchers as a soft entry point for account takeover (ATO) attacks. Social engineering tactics bypass traditional security layers by exploiting human behavior.

By integrating authID directly into ServiceNow’s UI Actions, the platform allows customer agents to trigger a biometric check during a live session. The process begins when an agent sends a verification request via SMS or email directly from the ServiceNow interface.

The user then performs a biometric “liveness” check on their mobile device, with ServiceNow leveraging authID Proof and Verified. The verification result is automatically logged within the ServiceNow ticket or user record, creating a non-repudiable audit trail.

The integration places authID’s technology within reach of approximately 85 percent of Fortune 500 companies that rely on ServiceNow for digital workflow management. The tie-up reflects a broader trend of “identity fabric” integration, where biometric providers look to embed their services directly into established Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) ecosystems rather than operating as standalone silos.

