FB pixel

Cote d’Ivoire digitizes postal services with mobile app launch

MaPoste app is linked with national biometric ID card register
| Ayang Macdonald
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Government Services  |  ID for All
Cote d’Ivoire digitizes postal services with mobile app launch
 

Cote d’Ivoire has reached a new milestone in its public sector digitization push with the launch of a mobile application to streamline access to postal and other government services.

MaPoste, as the app is called, was launched a few days ago by the National Civil Status and Identification Office (ONECI) and La Poste de Côte d’Ivoire, the agency overseeing postal services in the country. The app is linked with the ID authority’s biometric National Register of Natural Persons (RNPP).

According to a news release from ONECI, the app will make it possible for persons wo have a National Identification Number (NIN) to access postal and other services directly from their smart phones.

The app will allow users to manage notifications for parcels or incoming mails, be able to choose delivery options for their mails, as well as apply for things like a national ID card, birth certificate and criminal record document without necessarily visiting physical offices.

Also, as part of the novelty, officials say the use of digital post boxes will be obligatory from March 1, and they are giving users a transition period to comply with new requirements. These boxes will be assigned to all individuals and businesses with postal addresses and they shall be linked to their NIN.

“With MaPoste, La Poste de Côte d’Ivoire takes a decisive step forward in its modernization strategy. The institution is adopting a phygital approach, blending its extensive physical network of over 200 post offices across the country with cutting-edge digital tools to deliver a simplified, secure, and legally compliant user experience,” the ONECI announcement reads.

Speaking at the app launch event, the Director General of ONECI, Ago Christian Kodia, described the move as a key part of the country’s ongoing digital transformation journey. He noted that by integrating digital identity into MaPoste, ONECI and La Poste aim to “ensure transaction reliability, personal data protection, and full traceability of administrative procedures, thereby strengthening user trust.”

“MaPoste is far more than just an app. It is the foundation for the digital transformation of our public services, a concrete step toward a paperless, carbon-neutral administration that is more resilient against document fraud,” the Director General of La Poste de Cote d’Ivoire, Isaac Gnamba-Yao said, according to the agency’s own announcement concerning the app launch.

The official added that the new system has been designed to fix addressing issues which used to be confusing, combat fraud and enhance traceability, formalize the parcel and mail delivery sector and accelerate digitization.

For the digital post boxes, individuals will pay an annual fee of 2,000 Franc CFA (US$3.5), small business will pay FCFA 25,000 (us$44), and FCFA 50,000 (US$87) is the charge for large businesses.

Cote d’Ivoire is one of the latest examples in postal services digitization. Other countries like India, the UK, U.S., Philippines and Bahrain have also taken measures to modernize their post office systems by integrating them with digital ID to streamline access to services.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

authID integrates biometric authentication into contact center ecosystem in major deal

Call centers and customer assistance relies on trust. Due to the rise of genAI and scams, the need to verify…

 

Vietnam’s NamiTech secures $4m to expand voice biometrics across APAC

Vietnam’s Nami Technology (NamiTech) is attracting investor interest as the voice biometrics start-up develops its products and looks to expand….

 

3D face biometrics and liveness back Universal Wallet Infrastructure issuance process

The Universal Wallet Infrastructure project uses 3D face biometrics and liveness detection for the identity binding process between individuals and…

 

UNDP launches framework for Arab countries to boost digital inclusion

Arab states are facing uneven progress in digital transformation: The use of e-government services, for instance, hovered at 45 percent…

 

London police says facial recognition contributed to murder rate drop

Police forces across the UK are showcasing improved arrest statistics resulting from the use of live facial recognition (LFR) systems….

 

TikTok rolls out Yoti FAE across Europe as social media debate rages

TikTok is introducing age assurance across Europe in response to regulatory pressure. The ByteDance-owned platform’s age assurance methods include facial…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS