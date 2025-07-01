GOV.UK App goes live in beta form

The GOV.UK App is now available for download. The app is still technically in public beta, but this marks its official public debut, allowing users over 16 to access government services on their mobile device – per a government blog, “putting public services in people’s pocket to save them from wasting time on life admin.”

“People will be able to choose which topics to prioritise on their homepage, based on which government services are most important to them, whether it’s ‘care’, ‘travel’ or ‘business’,” says the blog. “A home page will then let people access these services right away, rather than having to scour the internet each time, so they can get information, request support or change their details with the right government service with ease.”

Currently, services that can be mixed and matched on the app’s homepage include benefits, business, care, driving and transport, employment, health and disability, money and tax, parenting and guardianship, retirement, studying and training, and travel.

Since it’s a beta, there’s still more to come. The government plans to roll out an AI chatbot later this year (described enthusiastically as able to “help people get answers to niche questions more quickly, where the details important to them may be buried in the 700,000-page website” – so, roughly equivalent to an amplified Help feature). This is to be powered by technology from U.S. Anthropic, which created the ChatGPT competitor, Claude.

System does away with paper forms, but design isn’t quite there yet: Kyle

More services will come online over time, as the app makes its eventual planned integration into the forthcoming GOV.UK Wallet. The big one, of course, is mobile driver’s licenses (mDL), still theoretically to be available by the end of the year. The plan is to have all government services offering digital alternatives by 2027.

For now, the customizable app is available on Apple and Google app stores, and can be accessed using GOV.UK One Login. The Government Digital Service recently updated its privacy policy for One Login identity verification including how and why biometric data is collected for liveness and “likeness” checks.

UK Secretary of State for Science, Innovation and Technology Peter Kyle says that, “by putting public services in your pocket, we will do away with clunky paper forms and hours spent on hold, so you can immediately get the information you need and continue on with the rest of your day.”

However, coverage in the Guardian also has Kyle hedging a bit on the release. “What I don’t want to do is say that we are fully where we want to be in terms of the service right now,” he says. “For example, the design is not as we would like it to be.”

Nonetheless, Kyle has (almost) made good on his promise to launch the app in June 2025. Whether or not it will succeed is a different story.

Ghost of GOV.UK Verify looms over wallet’s long-term future

The GovNet blog has a reminder that this isn’t the UK government’s first go-round at GOV.UK: a previous effort, called GOV.UK Verify, launched in 2016, but fizzled out and was retired in 2023.

“Low adoption rates plagued Verify from the start,” it says. “Fewer than 10 government services fully integrated with the platform, and even those that did often reported poor user experience and low engagement. Citizens found the verification process confusing, especially if they lacked conventional forms of ID like passports or driving licences. Major departments such as HMRC eventually opted out, citing reliability issues and cost concerns.”

The new model is based on “updated standards, broader collaboration, and modularity.” The introduction of the Digital Identity and Attributes Trust Framework (DIATF) in 2024 laid out technical and governance frameworks to align the app with its cousin in Europe, the EUDI Wallet. The collaboration part includes public-private partnerships with firms such as Yoti, which has the infrastructure and expertise to deliver services, and are “being brought into the fold to deliver real-world solutions in tandem with central government infrastructure.”

On the topic of verification, biometrics play a role, as authentication and identity verification can be done through face matching or fingerprint scans. A self-sovereign identity (SSI) model means cryptographically signed credentials can be stored in a decentralized manner, and minimum necessary data can be presented as needed.

Yet, the proof, as they say, is not in the encryption, but in the pudding – which, in this case, is public adoption. If the GOV.UK App and Wallet want to avoid the fate of Gov.uk Verify, it has to win trust among a wide enough margin of the public that its potential flaws do not come to dominate the conversation. This underlines the importance of inclusion, – i.e., ensuring that elderly people, low-income individuals and people with limited digital access are not left behind.

“GDS has emphasized that the GOV.UK Wallet will not be mandatory and will remain one option among several for accessing services,” says the blog. “However, without proactive efforts to reach underserved groups, there’s a real risk the wallet becomes a tool of convenience for the digital-savvy, rather than a universal right.”

Government wallet remains controversial despite reassurances

Another aspect of the inclusion debate is the ongoing friction between the government and the private sector of digital identity providers. Kyle has said that the GOV.UK project will empower the market. Yet while big players like Yoti are tapped for collaboration, there remains fear that the public wallet could choke out smaller providers, particularly in the areas of age assurance and identity verification.

Nonetheless, some providers are optimistic. A blog from Incode frames the change in epochal terms: “From ancient civilizations using seals and signatures to today’s smartphone-based verification systems, the evolution of identity documentation reflects our changing world. A digital identity revolution is underway.”

