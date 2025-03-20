IATA advocates for rapid adoption of digital identity by air travel industry, governments

The air travel industry is always seeking more efficiency, and the case of digital identity at airports is a prime example, with its major trade association pushing for speedy adoption of biometric technologies. Digital travel identities are forecast to generate $4.6 billion in revenue by 2029, and airports will need to have biometrics in place to utilize them.

A press release from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) says the view is shared by government and industry stakeholders in aviation security who attended the recent Sydney Leaders Week Conference. Government reps from Australia, Canada, China, New Zealand, the UK, and the U.S. gathered to discuss the benefits and challenges of implementing and scaling digital identity technologies at airports.

IATA says it is “widely accepted” among industry leaders that digital identity can bring benefits to aviation security through stronger document integrity; cross-border, interoperable identity verification to build global trust; streamlined document verification for passengers; and increased regulatory oversight.

The conference also highlighted the importance of collaboration in implementing W3C Verifiable Credentials (VC) and Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs).

“Global cooperation keeps flying secure. Adopting Verifiable Credentials and Decentralized Identifiers standards is a natural next step in reinforcing security, trust, and efficiency,” says Nick Careen, IATA’s senior vice president of operations, safety and security. “Every aviation stakeholder wants flying to be even more secure – which crosses geopolitical divides. The technology is ready and proven.”

Careen says the industry now needs to ride its momentum in working towards obtaining a recommendation at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) assembly later this year.

Key actions by government can support digital shift

While the industry itself can adopt the tools, governments also play a role in driving change. IATA says aviation security leaders have identified four key actions for governments to drive the industry’s digital transformation.

The first is to fast-track technology integration by incorporating VC and DID technologies into national and international security frameworks, aligning with ICAO Annex 17 and Aircraft Operator Security Programs (AOSP).

The second is to prioritize aviation digital ID use cases and integrate them into national digital strategies to enhance global cooperation.

Investment in capacity building will equip industry stakeholders with the necessary knowledge and infrastructure for implementation.

And increased stakeholder engagement through targeted education and outreach can help promote awareness and industry-wide adoption of digital identity.

In January, IATA published a white paper outlining its vision for an Aviation Security Trust Framework to govern regulatory alignment, cross-sector collaboration and infrastructure in implementing digital identity. It also runs the IATA One ID initiative to promote globally interoperable digital identity standards.

Digital Travel Credentials to take off by 2032: ABI Research

New findings from ABI Research forecast 15 percent global penetration for Digital Travel Credentials (DTCs) by 2032, according to a release summarizing the research.

DTCs, it says, are “due to become part of the growing identity metasystem worldwide as the newest manifestation of digitalized identity, driven by leading identity and biometrics vendors under the aegis of enhanced passenger efficiency and bolstered security within the travel and immigration subsegments.”

ABI says that while the infrastructure to accept DTCs is still developing, and regional and global fragmentation is still expected over the next decade, technical specifications, growing digital maturity and deepening interoperability are evolving to “prime the digital ID space for DTC deployment.”

The research also identifies key companies in the DTC space. “Vendors primed for success understand the necessity of partnership and solution continuity, including digital ID giants like Thales, IN Groupe, Idemia, Entrust, and SITA.”

Aisling Dawson, an industry analyst at ABI Research, speaks of the holistic approach to DTCs that can unlock their potential beyond border control. “To succeed in the growing DTC market, vendors must understand their potential within and beyond the travel industry,” she says. “Considering the value of each DTC type and its broader applications will be key for market positioning. While slow standardization and lack of harmonization hinder adoption, forward-thinking is essential.”

That includes factoring in both demands for smoother user experience – still “a critical differentiator for private partners and nation states selecting solutions” – and looming threats attached to quantum computing. Dawson says “prioritizing quantum-resistant DTC solutions now will help vendors capitalize on emerging opportunities and facilitate the shift toward digitalized identity,” Dawson concludes.

Among firms exhibiting “specialized expertise” that can “cater to other privacy-focused use cases like attributes-based disclosure,” Dawson names Dutch startup Neoke and established digital identity and biometrics organizations Inverid, iProov, and Indicio.

Geographically, ABI says the “saturation of mobile driving licenses (mDL)” in North America is expected to spur short term growth of DTCs, but “Europe will present the most fertile ground for long-term, sustained adoption of DTCs, standing on the shoulders of comprehensive legislative schemes implemented throughout the 2020s.”

Facephi gets on board with fully digitized travel journey

At the recent IATA World Data Symposium, face biometrics firm Facephi showcased products aimed at enabling a fully digital air travel experience, aligned with IATA’s One ID initiative.

A release says Facephi’s tech enables identity validation before arriving at the airport, reducing wait times and ensuring a seamless and secure travel experience. The system was tested in collaboration with IATA through a proof of concept last November.

In keeping with IATA’s core principles, Facephi advocates for a decentralized model that leverages VCs and secure digital wallets to enable interoperability. Its approach integrates biometric verification with strong customer authentication (SCA) technologies for fast, contactless identification across checkpoints. Per the release, “from passport scanning to generating a Type 1 Digital Travel Credential (DTC) and creating verifiable credentials, travelers can securely store and manage their digital identity, streamlining check-in, security checks, and boarding processes.” The capability to create VCs at a Level of Assurance High (Immigration Level) makes it especially useful for government entities.

Biometrics at all Vietnam airports, border crossing points

Vietnam’s government is promoting an initiative to accelerate digital transformation “with a vision to 2030 in ministries, agencies, and localities in 2025 and the following years.” Part of that is a directive from the Ministry of Construction and the Ministry of Public Security to implement biometric technology and the VNeID platform at all airports, ports, and border gates.

A report from Saigon Giai Phong News says the ministries are targeting completion of the project by September 2025.

Vietnam is in the midst of a rapid digital transformation across government and social services.

South Korea bank app links Incheon facial recognition

South Korea’s Shinhan Bank has integrated Incheon International Airport’s Smart pass facial recognition system into its mobile app, SOL Bank. The Korea Times says the two entities signed a business agreement last year to expand service accessibility. Travelers can now access the Smart pass directly through the bank’s mobile app.

Kids aged seven and older can also register through the bank app, enabling families traveling together to streamline departure screening processes.

More airports in India support Digi Yatra biometrics

Mangaluru and Thiruvananthapuram International Airports are now offering face biometrics through Digi Yatra as a digital ID option for travelers. According to news in the Times of India, the latest additions mean all seven operational airports in the Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL) portfolio support Digi Yatra.

AAHL Director Jeet Adani says its airports have seen a substantial rise in the adoption of Digi Yatra by passengers, with some showing utilization as high as 37 percent in one day (at the Mumbai airport). The group says an average of 25 to 30 percent of passengers use Digi Yatra at their airports.

Per the TOI, the AAHL also has a partnership with Thales for deployment of the “innovative Airport Operation Control Centre (APOC)” at all its airports to optimize airport management by automating data processing and analytics with robust AI algorithms. The APOC system, which Thales designed and is responsible for integrating, is set to launch soon.

Hawaii says aloha to biometric access upgrades

Alaska Airlines at Terminal 1 at Honolulu Airport will soon install a biometric system designed to transport travelers from curb to gate with minimal friction. A note in Beat of Hawaii says Honolulu’s hub has “complex and aging infrastructure” that requires special consideration, “from hardware durability to passenger flow.”

Alaska and Hawaiian Airlines, which will soon merge into one, are working on streamlining TSA access, improving gate boarding flows, and upgrading mobile tools to ensure Hawaii’s main airport reflects the islands’ promise of ease and hospitality. A precise rollout date has not been announced, but is likely to be phased in through 2025 and 2026.

Saudi Arabia drives digital transformation with airport biometrics

The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority has installed 152 automated e-gates at key airports in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and Madinah, which leaders say is a way to drive digital transformation in various sectors across the country.

Arab News says the authority, in partnership with the General Directorate of Passports and aviation-management company Matarat Holding, installed the gates to automate the entry process by significantly speeding up border-control procedures. The e-gates are integrated with digital systems relating to border control, including visas, biometrics and airline operations.

