Facephi touts ‘exceptional results’ on RIVTD face liveness detection test

| Joel R. McConvey
Facephi is celebrating an “outstanding score” in the Remote Identity Validation Technology Demonstration (RIVTD) Track 3 test for Face Liveness Detection, organized by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T).

“This evaluation analysed the precision and robustness of different algorithms for the detection of presentation attacks in biometric authentication environments,” says a post from the Mexican firm. Multiple attack scenarios were tested, using selfies captured with major smartphone models, paper masks and video playback on screen, printing hard copy and screen visualisation.

“Our presentation attack detection technology has recorded exceptional results, standing out for its consistency in terms of video analysis on different devices and consolidating the robustness of our biometric solution.” The firm also notes that its algorithm did not reveal any significant biases by demographic group.

“In terms of usability, our technology attains a BPCER (Bona Fide Presentation Classification Error Rate) of less than 0.2 percent,” guaranteeing high precision and minimizing false rejections.

Facephi says “the evaluation on the RIVTD Track 3 strengthens our commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, ensuring that our clients have the most advanced tools for biometric authentication and fraud prevention.”

