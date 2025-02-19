NextgenID in-person identity proofing network deployment at US Post Offices advances

NextgenID has successfully completed the first phase of its PresenceID Network deployment in what it calls a “pivotal advancement” in its ongoing collaboration with the United States Postal Service.

The USPS and NextgenID have been collaborating on a strategic pilot in Washington D.C. over the past two years, as a part of a larger program to deliver identity-proofing services at kiosks (“Identity Stations”) located in Post Offices across the U.S. NextGenID’s in-person identity proofing is the first certified to NIST identity assurance level 3 (IAL3), which requires in-person identity verification and biometrics enrollment and is used for high-security ID proofing.

The pilot initiative has served as a “critical proving ground” as NextgenID’s PresenceID identity stations have met government and commercial identity requirements, according to the Virginia-headquartered company. NextgenID refers to PresenceID as a scalable solution and with Phase 1 complete, the firm is expected to provide identity verification and proofing services across a wider geographical reach.

“By combining our expertise in identity proofing with USPS’s extensive reach, we are establishing a reliable, accessible, nationwide network that enhances security, improves efficiency, and benefits communities coast to coast,” said Mohab Murrar, president and CEO of NextgenID.

The initiative is designed to eventually enable federal, state and local governments and commercial businesses to access identity proofing services at their local Post Office. NextgenID deploys its patented SRIP (Supervised Remote Identity Proofing) technology, also known as Onsite Attended Enrollment, which is powered by the first IAL3 Kantara–certified Identity Proofing and SRIP, at their identity stations. NextGenID’s SRIP captures face, iris and fingerprint biometrics.

“We look forward to further expanding the PresenceID Network and setting new standards in support of citizen identity proofing services across the industry,” Murrar said.

