In Bahrain and beyond, digital identity enters the post office

MoU between Beyon Connect, PAPU to expedite digital transformation
| Joel R. McConvey
The postman’s motto says that neither rain, nor snow, nor sleet, nor hail shall keep the mail from being delivered. But no one said it had to be on paper, by hand. As digitization brings government services online, and online delivery changes the parcel landscape, post offices are ripe for transformation. Governments are looking to cut costs for postal services, streamline operations and capitalize on digital identity.

In Bahrain, digital ID firm Beyon Connect, a subsidiary of the Beyon Group, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Pan African Postal Union (PAPU), and Post Connect (Egypt Post Group), to drive the digital transformation of Africa’s postal operators. A release says the agreement will “support secure digital communication, trusted e-government services, and greater financial inclusion across PAPU’s 45 member states.”

Two pillars of the project are Electronic Registered Mail (ERM), “the digital equivalent of registered mail, legally recognized and compliant with global standards,” and the Digital Vault, a shared storage platform for government documents. 

Beyon Connect will “contribute its experience in secure digital mailboxes, digital identity, and GovTech advisory,” while Post Connect will provide expertise in developing and deploying legally recognized digital trust services.

The MoU’s ambitions go beyond local correspondence; it envisions the creation of a “Pan-African Postal Digital Framework (PA-PDF) to provide scalable solutions, training and technical support to ministries, regulators and designated operators.” A joint working group has been proposed, to coordinate pilot projects, training programmes and workshops.

Dr. Sifundo Chief Moyo, Secretary General of PAPU, says that “by leveraging affordable, secure and scalable digital solutions, we will empower African Postal Operators to become critical enablers of digital inclusion and trusted service delivery across the continent.”

Hatem El-Soly, CEO of Post Connect, says the goal is to “empower postal operators with modern, compliant digital services that cut costs, create efficiencies and generate new revenue streams. This MoU underscores our commitment to support PAPU members in their digital journeys.”

“We are honored to join forces with PAPU and Post Connect to accelerate Africa’s digital transformation,” says Christopher Hild, CEO of Beyon Connect. “This collaboration is about creating inclusive, scalable, and sustainable solutions that place African postal operators at the heart of the digital economy.”

