Identity and risk infrastructure startup secures $12M for Europe, LATAM expansion

Monnai, which provides identity and risk data infrastructure, has announced a 12 million dollar equity funding round led by Motive Partners. According to a release, the money brings Monnai’s total funding, since launching in 2021, to more than 23 million dollars.

Monnai’s product works as an extension of customers’ internal risk and fraud teams, translating data signals into measurable outcomes for real-time KYC/AML verification, fraud detection and credit scoring. The firm was founded in San Francisco by Pierre Demarche and Ravish Patel in 2021, before establishing its current headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware. It saw strong momentum in 2025, operating profitably and achieving fivefold revenue growth for the year. Net revenue retention approached 200 percent.

It says the fresh influx of funds will help further accelerate adoption of Monnai’s identity and risk data infrastructure globally. The firm already operates on four continents (North America, South America, Europe and Asia), offering ultra low latency, real-time risk signals with built-in back-testing and enterprise-grade observability, which allows customers to measure performance, monitor data quality and optimize models at scale. It says its hyperlocal infrastructure enables local deployments in new markets in “days rather than months.”

Specific targets for the funding include continued expansion into key markets in Europe and LATAM, improvements in data effectiveness and response times, and additional investment in core data infrastructure. The company will also see a spate of hiring across engineering, data, and go-to-market teams over the next 12 to 18 months.

Pierre Demarche, co-founder and CEO of Monnai, says the firm’s mission is “to become the trusted global data infrastructure for identity and risk, delivering the accuracy, latency, and observability required to power real-time decisioning at scale.”

“While risk models and AI-driven decisioning continue to advance, their effectiveness is fundamentally constrained by the quality of the data behind them. Monnai exists to change that.”

Sumsub highlighted as technology integration partner

Monnai recently partnered with identity verification firm Sumsub, enabling the latter to leverage Monnai’s Global Consumer Insights Infrastructure. The integration yielded a 98 percent pass rate for legitimate users, reduced false negatives and fraud incidents, and automated key processes to streamline verification workflows.

“Monnai has been a phenomenal partner for us as we scale to new markets,” says Yash Gajara, global product manager for Sumsub, in a case study. “Their insights have helped us verify users more confidently while staying true to our mission of enabling secure, accessible services for all.”

