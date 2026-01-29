Let’s be clearer on what digital have-nots don’t have: Vouchsafe

Access to technology is more commonly discussed than digital literacy when considering how inclusive technology is, Chloe Coleman of Vouchsafe points out in the latest episode of The Trust Files, from Velvet and Biometric Update. But digital literacy is also multi-faceted, and a generation encouraged to think everything should be a single click or scan away can struggle with practical requirements for digital access.

